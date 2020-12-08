WALKER – The game wasn’t for the Livingston Parish Tournament championship, but Walker and Doyle played like it.
Walker’s Warren Young Jr. missed a jumper with 1.1 seconds to play, and Doyle’s Braden Keen hit a free throw with 0.4 seconds left to seal a 72-70 win for the Tigers at Walker on Tuesday.
“I think he (Walker coach Anthony Schiro) both thought coming into the season from a boys team perspective that we would be two of the better teams in the parish, and when the parish tournament got canceled it was really disappointing for us,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said after his team moved to 5-3. “At a smaller school like this, we don’t have many opportunities to really compete for a parish championship, and this was a year we felt we could, so when we scheduled this game, that’s what we’ve been talking about. I didn’t have to tell them (team) much. When I told them we scheduled Walker, they knew that ‘hey guys, we’re treating this as it’s a parish championship.’”
“It was a great atmosphere,” Schiro said after the Wildcats dropped to 1-2. “We had good crowd. I think we got as many people in the gym as allowed … good energy both ways. It was a great game. As soon as the parish tournament was canceled … I think me and Coach Kennedy both got together and our first call was to each other. It was ‘hey, let’s set up a game and let’s play,’ because we knew it would be a good game, and it was. It came down to the wire – great game both sides. Both teams played hard. You can’t ask for anything else except for maybe a win for us. But for them, they got exactly what the needed.”
Doyle led 68-59 on Keen’s free throws with 3:40 left after Keen and Walker’s Matt Ellis were hit with technical fouls.
From there, Walker’s Warren Young Jr., who finished with a game-high 35 points, scored on an inside basket, keying a run that put the Wildcats ahead 69-68 on Donald Butler’s basket with 49 seconds left.
The Tigers reclaimed the lead when Logan Turner hit a pair of free throws with 39.3 seconds to play and added another after a Walker turnover with 17.7 seconds left for a 71-69 edge.
“I told coach at the beginning of the season I wanted to play Walker,” said Turner, who had 15 points with four 3-pointers. “I just looked up at the scoreboard, I was like, ‘This is the time to do it.’ That’s all I thought about. My mindset when I stepped to the line is ‘now’s the time’. I was just trying to do my job.”
“We’ve been excited for this game the whole year, and we were ready,” Turner continued. “Our last two practices have been physical, intense. We were ready for this. We were really ready.”
Walker’s Kedric Brown, who had 15 points, made a free throw with 12.8 seconds left, missing the second one. The Wildcats, however, got possession on a jump ball with 7.7 seconds to play.
From there, Schiro called two timeouts to set up the in-bounds play.
Young got the ball to Butler, who passed back to Young, whose shot was short.
“We had to go to our second option there,” Schiro said of the in-bounds play. “I thought our first option was open. We missed it. No big deal. I told our guys, ‘hey, don’t force it, we’ve got plenty of time here.’ Doyle did a good job of just fighting through the screen and just fighting through the screen and just putting a lot of pressure and forcing us into a tough shot.”
“I just tried to get them to jump so I could get I get a foul, shoot free throws and win the game, but he didn’t jump, so I had to just force it with time running out,” Young said of the shot.
Turner then got an in-bounds pass to Keen, who was fouled, setting up the free throw to seal the win.
Andrew Yuratich led Doyle with 16, points, Keen and Landon Wolfe each had 14 and Litolff 11.
Doyle led 55-46 heading into the fourth quarter and stretched the lead to 66-56 on Turner’s 3-pointer before Brown completed a three-point play, setting up the game’s final four minutes.
The Tigers led 38-32 at halftime and by as much as 11 twice in the third quarter – the last time at 55-42 on Wolfe’s three-point play – before Walker closed with a 4-0 burst to end the period.
Doyle led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Keen picked up two quick fouls to open the second quarter and went to the bench.
From there, Walker chipped away, with Young’s 3-pointer tying the score at 20-20.
“That had to be a fun game for those kids, but it was fun to coach,” Kennedy said. “That was a fun atmosphere, two good teams. Man, their No. 14 (Young), he’s tough. Not that we didn’t know that, but you get out there on the court and he starts doing some things. It’s like, ‘guys, we can’t keep (him) in front of us’, and then when we did, he’d rise up over the top and shoot. He is really, really tough. He kept them in the game. It didn’t matter what we did to him defensively. He just said, ‘hey, ya’ll get on my back, and we’re going to stay in this thing.’ Give him credit. He’s tough.”
Young said he’s OK with taking on that role for the Wildcats.
“I’m looking to do this every night,” he said. “I got a lot of experience playing with Jalen and Brian, and they just raised my confidence, so this is the thing I’ve got to do every night.”
Wolfe hit a 3-pointer, and Walker never got closer than two points the rest of the quarter. Walker’s Christopher Johnson hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 32-30 but fouled Yuratich on the other end of the floor and was also called for a technical foul.
Yuratich hit all four free throws, keying a 6-2 burst to close out the half and Doyle leading 38-32.
The physical nature of the game showed at halftime as Walker’s Johnson had four fouls, while teammates Ellis, Young and Jaylen Mitchell each had two. For Doyle, Wolfe had three while Yuratich, Keen, Litolff, Hunter Bankston and Tyson Stewart each had two.
“If we can’t match their aggressive and physical nature, it doesn’t matter,” Kennedy said. “We might as well not show up. It was a physical game. The refs called both ways. Both teams were battling that foul trouble. They had several guys in foul trouble. We had several guys in foul trouble, which is good because some other guys got some opportunities in some situations maybe they wouldn’t get. It was a good team win for us, for sure.”
Doyle went 28-for-35 from the line, while Walker was 14-for-23.
“Both teams just played tough, played hard, played physical,” Schiro said. “That’s the kind of games that just make you better down the road.”
Turner hit a pair of 3-pointers and Litolff converted on a three-point play during a 9-0 run that snapped a 5-5 tie in the first quarter and put the Tigers ahead 14-5.
Young’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 14-10, but Keen scored all of the points in a 6-4 burst to close out the first quarter, putting Doyle ahead 20-14.
The Wildcats have a 12-player roster but had just eight players dressed out Tuesday because of illness. The starting lineup featured Brown, Young, Johnson, Ellis and Butler, giving the team a different look this season.
“Obviously, when you graduate a guy like Jalen Cook, who’s at LSU, Brian Thomas, who’s big-time, getting ready to sign a big-time football scholarship, you lose a lot of firepower, but we’ve got to a lot of great, young talent and they’re going to play hard and they’re going to do things that we ask them to do,” Schiro said. “We’ve got some inexperienced seniors that are contributing, and I think as the season goes on, they’ll get better and we’ll add more. We’ve got a long way to go, but there’s nothing but good things coming for us. I think we’ve got a great, young, talented group who is going to great things and going to play hard. It’ll come together. It’s slowly but surely coming together.”
Meanwhile, Kennedy’s team took time to soak in the win.
“Even though they might not get a trophy for it, they’re going to claim that they’re parish champs for this year, and I’m going to let them do it,” Kennedy said of his team with a chuckle.
