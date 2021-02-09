Doyle got off to a fast start to pick up a 79-62 win over French Settlement in District 10-2A play Monday at Gerald Keller Gym.
The teams combined for 19 3-pointers, with the Lions hitting 10 and the Tigers nine.
Doyle led 20-10 after the first quarter and 40-27 at halftime and went 20-for-28 from the line during the game.
Braden Keen (two 3-pointers) and Logan Turner (four 3-pointers) led Doyle with 17 points each, while Hartland Litolff added 13 and Abedn Kennedy eight with a pair of treys.
Edward Allison led FSHS with 20 points with a pair of treys, while Draven Smith scored 15 points. Boston Balfantz had 11 points with three 3-pointers, while Will McMorris had nine points on three treys.
