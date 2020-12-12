The Doyle boys basketball team got off to a fast start to spark a 50-43 win over Simpson in the Anacoco Tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime before extending the lead to 33-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Braden Keen led Doyle with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while Hartland Litolff added 12 points. Keen and Litolff each scored six points in the fourth quarter.
