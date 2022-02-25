Told you it was going to be a good one.
Doyle’s Abedn Kennedy hit the go-ahead shot, helping No. 15 Doyle rally for a 51-49 win over No. 18 Springfield in the first round of the Class 2A boys basketball playoffs at Doyle on Thursday.
“I can’t even really explain too much. I don’t know how we won,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “Momentum just kind of changed, and we were able to get ourselves going.”
“I really didn’t know what to expect because of our health and who would be able to play what minutes,” Kennedy continued. “I thought it was going to be a hard-fought game because of the opponent and familiarities that we have with each other. When it came to the game, I really felt like Springfield outplayed us for the majority of the game. I thought they were just the more aggressive, tougher team. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that we were able to dig deep and find some energy and were able to make a run to close it out.”
Springfield coach Billy Dreher lamented one that got away after the Bulldogs had a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
“Any time, especially when you’re on the road, and you have a double-digit lead and you give it away it’s bad for you and great for the other team, especially in the playoffs, it’s even better,” he said. “We won every quarter. We were up every quarter, I think, until the last quarter, and the wheels fell off.”
The Tigers trailed 40-28 heading into the fourth quarter but got back into the game behind Champ Morales, who scored 10 of his 16 points in the quarter.
“Champ Morales had a wonderful fourth quarter, just kind of showed a lot of toughness, just a lot of will to win, didn’t want to lose, didn’t want to go out like that as a senior,” Kennedy said. “He’s missed a lot of games this year because of injuries. He was (hurt) on one leg all night, but he really toughed it out and really gave our team a big energy boost and was able to pull out a tough win.”
Payton Jones, who finished with 10 points, had two 3-pointers, including one to tie the game and a layup to tie the score.
Both coaches said another factor was Springfield’s Amir Chaney, who got into early foul trouble, finishing the game with four fouls.
“I just didn’t feel right with a big lead, risking it having him out there and get a fifth foul,” Dreher said. “As long as the lead stays, you’re not going to put him in, and then it starts to get closer, you’ve obviously got to do it at some point. We were trying to rotate a little offense, defense down the stretch and had some bad turnovers.”
Kennedy praised his team’s defensive play.
“We were very slow and lethargic for most of the game,” Kennedy said. “I think there were few possessions in the game kind of in a row, that kind of sparked us. Some of those plays were a couple of hustle play – us diving on the floor, getting a couple loose balls. We turned them over a few times just with some defensive pressure, caused some turnovers, got some easy baskets, kind of got the crowd into it a little bit.”
Springfield led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter as Chaney hit two treys and Owen Hodges and Rowen Harris one each.
“We knew we had score to try to get the lead at their place,” Dreher said. “Not saying that was what we were looking for, but that’s what just kind of happened.”
Garrett Shoemaker scored seven of his nine points in the first quarter for Doyle.
Chaney picked up his third foul, and Dreher said the Bulldogs slowed the game down with Kobe Dykes playing point guard, which helped Springfield take a 25-18 lead at halftime.
“It wasn’t an issue defensively, but we were struggling offensively and just could not find a rhythm, couldn’t get anything going, but obviously you have to credit them …,” Kennedy said.
Dykes finished with 14 points, while Chaney had 12, including two 3-pointers, and Hodges had 11 with two treys.
“We’ve had some problems all year closing some games out,” Dreher said. “We’ve got to do better than that, but I’m proud of the year we had. We made a plus-15 turnaround from last season. One our goals was 20 wins, and we just let a couple games late slip away. When I took this over, both teams (the Springfield girls also), my ultimate goal was to get both programs in the top 10 and kind of do that consistently in 2A basketball, and I think we’re close.”
