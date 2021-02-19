Doyle got off to a solid start then had to rally for a 69-60 road win over Covington on Thursday.
The Tigers led 25-17 at the end of the first quarter as Hartland Litolff scored 11 of his 18 points and Tyson Stewart added eight of his 13.
Covington jumped ahead 36-31 at halftime and led 47-45 going into the fourth quarter before the Tigers closed with a 24-13 run.
Andrew Yuratich scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, while Abedn Kennedy had nine points on three treys in the fourth quarter. Braden Keen also had nine points with two threes in the third quarter.
