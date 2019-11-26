Doyle used a fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 61-58 win over Terrebonne on Monday in the Doyle tournament.
The Tigers trailed 47-42 going into the fourth quarter but went on a 19-11 run, including a 9-for-11 effort from the line, to pull out the win.
John Barrios led the Tigers with 16 points, Thomas Hodges scored 13, Logan Turner had 12 with a pair of 3-pointers, Braden Keen had 11, including seven in the fourth quarter, and Andrew Yuratich scored nine with one 3-pointer.
