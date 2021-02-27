Four players scored in double figures as Doyle cruised to a 102-76 win over DeQuincy to open the Class 2A playoffs Friday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
No. 4 Doyle hosts No. 13 French Settlement at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the regional round of the playoffs.
Doyle led 26-15 at the end of the first quarter as Braden Keen scored 12 of his 22 points, and Andrew Yuratich chipped in nine as part of a 27-point game.
The Tigers stretched the lead to 47-24 at halftime and 71-47 going into the fourth quarter.
Logan Turner added 12 points for Doyle, while Abedn Kennedy scored 11 with three 3-pointers.
Mario Dixon had 26 points for DeQuincy, with 18 in the fourth quarter.
