LIVINGSTON -- In a heavyweight tussle between a pair of top-five teams, Doyle came up just short.
Despite leading more than halfway into the fourth quarter, the fourth-ranked Tigers couldn’t hold off No. 5 Franklin in a back-and-forth quarterfinal matchup, falling to the Hornets 64-57 in an emotional season-ending defeat.
In a game that featured several lead changes, Doyle (24-9) was unable to score over the last 3 minutes. Meanwhile, Franklin (27-4) booked a trip to the state tournament by outscoring the Tigers 22-13 in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy lauded his team’s efforts in what he called “a great game” and “a great season.”
“They’re heartbroken because it meant something to them,” Kennedy said. “And that’s special. If you didn’t put your heart and soul into it, it wouldn’t hurt.”
“I’m proud of them. We had a great season, and I want them to be proud. I know they’re heartbroken. I’m heartbroken. We didn’t want it to end tonight, but somebody had to lose. I want them to look back and enjoy what they’ve been able to do.”
Doyle entered the fourth quarter ahead 44-42 and after the teams swapped a few buckets, guard Logan Turner hit two free throws to put the Tigers up 50-45. But the Hornets scored four straight to pull within one.
Turner, who had seven of his team’s 13 points in the last frame, then scored on a layup to give his team a 52-49 cushion.
With the game tied 54-54 a few minutes later, Turner drained a 3-pointer to put his team back on top by three, 57-54. It proved to be the last points Doyle would have — the Hornets stormed back and closed the game on a 10-0 run to seal the win.
The Tigers had a chance to tie the game when they trailed 60-57 with less than a minute left, but a turnover dashed those chances.
“It was a great game, and I don’t think it was a lack of either team not doing anything,” Kennedy said. “You just have to give the other team credit. They hit some shots when they had to have it and came up with some stops on the defensive end in crunchtime. I don’t think it was a lack of anything we did. Franklin just made some plays.”
Senior Andrew Yuratich led Doyle with 22 points, including 17 in the first half. Guard Braden Keen chipped in 12 points — and drained three of his team’s six 3-pointers — while Hartland Litloff scored eight off the bench.
As a team, the Tigers shot 19-for-51 from the field (37.2 percent), slightly better than the 19-for-55 clip for the Hornets (34.5 percent).
The difference in the game came at the free throw line, where Franklin made more free throws (18) than Doyle attempted (14). That disparity was even greeted in the second half, when the Hornets made 14 of 20 compared to a perfect 6-for-6 for the Tigers.
“I thought the game was more physical than we wanted to play,” Kennedy said. “We responded to the aggressiveness, but that game suited them more than us as far as the style of play.”
