The Doyle boys basketball team picked up its first victory in District 10-2A play, getting off to a fast start to key a 73-45 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday at Doyle.
The Tigers (15-5, 1-1) led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter as Braden Keen and John Barrios each scored six points, while Thomas Hodges added five.
Doyle stretched the lead to 32-20 at halftime before Keen scored nine of his 24 points in the third quarter, helping the Tigers lead 49-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Barrios had eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Doyle closed with a 24-14 run.
Andrew Yuratich and Hodges each finished with nine points.
