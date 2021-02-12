Doyle got off to a fast start to pick up a 69-40 win over Pope John Paul II in District 10-2A play on the road Thursday.
The Tigers led 22-2 at the end of the first quarter and 39-18 at halftime.
Braden Keen led Doyle with 21 points, Andrew Yuratich added 14 and Logan Turner scored 12.
Turner and Keen scored nine each in the first quarter, while Yuratich and Keen had seven each in the second quarter.
Hunter Bankston added nine points, scoring seven in the fourth quarter.
