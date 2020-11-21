Doyle used a big second quarter to spark a 60-49 win over Fairview on Friday.
The Tigers trailed 14-13 after the first quarter and used a 22-2 run in the second quarter to lead 35-16 at halftime.
Hartland Litolff scored 10 of his 16 points in the second quarter for the Tigers.
Braden Keen led Doyle with 18 points, while Logan Turner added 12.
Doyle went 13-for-19 from the free-throw line.
