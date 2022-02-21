A pair of Livingston Parish basketball teams don’t have to do too much scouting when it comes to preparing for their first-round opponent in the playoffs.
No. 15 Doyle will host No. 18 Springfield in Class 2A to highlight the Livingston Parish presence in the bracket, which features eight teams.
The teams split two games during the regular season.
“I don’t like it just because in the playoffs, you want to play teams that you have never played,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said of playing a District 10-2A foe. “That’s the beauty of the playoffs being across the state with the power points. You might get matched up with somebody that you would never play.
“I wouldn’t want to play somebody in the district in the first round just because both of us would have a chance at moving on to the second round,” Kennedy continued. “That was probably the only downfall. From a coaching standpoint, it’s a little less work because we know each other. We’re both familiar with each other. I’m sure he (Springfield coach Billy Dreher) would probably say the same thing. You’d prefer not playing somebody in your own backyard that you’ve already played, but probably neither one of us want to travel four hours to go play a basketball game either.”
Dreher didn’t have any complaints about playing Doyle again this season.
“You can’t ask for a better situation than to go down the road,” Dreher continued. “If you win, you get a home game. You lose, your season’s over, so it’s all on us to play well. Win or go home, and you don’t have to worry about that three-hour drive.”
“Obviously you’d rather play probably somebody right down the road from another district, from that Amite district (9-2A), where maybe you haven’t seen them this year and don’t know each other as well, but I can’t complain,” Dreher said. “I thought for a while, we’d have to go to Avoyelles or somewhere or maybe Red River. I’m actually thrilled to be going right down the road.”
French Settlement is the No. 6 seed in Class 2A and hosts No. 27 Sarah T. Reed.
In Class 5A, No. 7 Walker hosts No. 26 Pineville, while No. 25 Denham Springs travels to Natchitoches Central and No. 27 Live Oak travels to No. 8 Natchitoches Central.
Albany is the No. 25 seed in Class 3A and travels to face No. 8 Sophie B. Wright.
In Class B, Holden is the No. 8 seed and has a bye in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.