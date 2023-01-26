The Doyle boys basketball team held off a late rally to notch a 70-60 non-district win over Springfield, while Holden grabbed a 68-43 win over Maurepas in District 7-B play and French Settlement clipped St. Helena 63-57 in District 7-2A action Wednesday.
Doyle led 52-31 going into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs cut the lead to five at one point. The Tigers led 35-20 at halftime.
Ray Smith led Doyle with 20 points, scoring eight in the second quarter and seven in the third. Cody Lovett added 18 points with three 3-pointers, while Payton Jones scored 14.
Each team hit six 3-pointers in the game.
Dequane Davis led Springfield with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Dequincy Davis added 12 points with eight in the fourth quarter. Rowen Harris had 10 with two 3-pointers, scoring seven points in the second quarter.
The Rockets led 29-8 at the end of the first quarter and 50-17 at halftime.
Abrahm Puma led Holden with 12 points on four 3-pointers as the Rockets hit nine treys in the game. Brody Miller and Dalton Miller each scored 11 points for the Rockets.
Prestin Vicknair led Maurepas with 12 points, while John Rodriguez scored nine and Alex Aime seven.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 63, ST. HELENA 57
The Lions trailed 37-29 at halftime but used runs of 17-8 and 17-12 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Draven Smith had 21 points to lead FSHS, which hit seven 3-pointers in the game. Boston Balfantz added 18 points with four treys, while Maxwell Allison scored 15, going 6-for-8 from the line in the fourth quarter.
