Maurepas vs Holden boys basketball 12-08-22

The Holden High and Maurepas High boys’ basketball teams face off in the 2022 Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament held on the Doyle Elementary campus on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

The Doyle boys basketball team held off a late rally to notch a 70-60 non-district win over Springfield, while Holden grabbed a 68-43 win over Maurepas in District 7-B play and French Settlement clipped St. Helena 63-57 in District 7-2A action Wednesday.

DOYLE 70, SPRINGFIELD 60

