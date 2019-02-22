LIVINGSTON – At this point in the season, teams are hoping to be playing their best basketball.
Doyle did that – at least for the first quarter – and that helped propel the Tigers to a 74-59 win over South Plaquemines to open the Class 2A playoffs Friday at Doyle Elementary.
“I’m very proud of our guys for the way we started mentally,” said Tigers’ coach Daniel Kennedy said after his team led 29-6 after the first quarter and had four players score in double digits for the game. “They really accepted the game plan … rose up to the challenge.
“I couldn’t speak more proud of them for the way we played in the first quarter.”
The Tigers, who travel to face No. 1 Rayville, a 128-50 winner over Mangham in the regional round, opened the game on a 12-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Eli Dawsey.
Doyle (17-12) continued to take advantage of the Hurricanes’ struggles from the floor, grabbing rebounds off missed shots, closing the first quarter on a 17-6 run to lead 29-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Keen, who scored five of his 21 points in the opening quarter, was one of five Doyle players who scored in the first quarter, along with Andrew Yuratich (six points), Dawsey (nine points), Cameron Jones (six points) and Tyson Stewart, who had a 3-pointer.
“They’re a fast-paced team, so we were just trying to slow them down and run our game,” Keen said. “I think it’s a playoff game. We were all excited. We were ready to come out and play.”
Dawsey, who finished with 15 points, hit the 1,000-point mark for his career in the first quarter.
“It was just nice to accomplish that goal in high school,” Dawsey said.
Cameron Jones added 16 points, while Yuratich scored 11.
Doyle led by as much as 35 in the second quarter on a pair of free throws by Keen, making the score 40-15 with 3:20 to play.
The Hurricanes, however, put together a 10-2 run to close out the first half, cutting the lead to 42-25 at halftime.
South Plaquemines (21-13) carried the momentum into the third quarter taking advantage of Doyle turnovers and defensive rebounds. Domonick Brown hit a pair of 3-pointers to key a 10-4 run to open the third quarter, cutting the lead to 46-35.
The Hurricanes trailed by 11 (48-37) a second time, but Dawsey’s steal and layup was part of a 5-0 burst which gave the Tigers a bit more breathing room before heading into the fourth quarter with a 59-40 lead.
“Because of the lead we had, it was just probably too big (for South Plaquemines),” Kennedy said. “We were able to answer their runs and never get it back to the same but able to at least stop the bleeding for us.”
South Plaquemines trimmed the lead to 62-51 early in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on Doyle turnovers.
Kennedy wanted the Tigers to spread the floor as the clock ticked down, and Doyle was still able to score, going ahead 70-56 on Keen’s inside basket.
“They’re obviously really athletic, got some guys that will block shots, or at least alter shots,” Kennedy said. “So if you spread the floor and make them spread out, when you do penetrate or cut back door, you get a layup. We still struggle at, obviously, at times doing that. We’re not trying to hold the ball. We’re trying to score the high percentage shot, not a perimeter shot.”
The Tigers went 21-for-32 from the line as the Hurricanes were called for two technical fouls and one intentional foul, while South Plaquemines was 13-for-28 from the line.
