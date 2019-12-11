HOLDEN – Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy will take the win – he’s just not thrilled about how his team got there.
Doyle held Springfield to four points in the third quarter, helping build on a 10-point halftime lead then held off a Bulldog comeback attempt in a 67-51 victory on Wednesday in the Livingston Parish Tournament at Holden.
“I’d rather lose and play well than to play like that,” Kennedy said after both teams struggled to find a groove from the floor during the game.
“I thought we came out, had several opportunities, several steals and missed a ton of easy shots, and you could see that kind of snowball and effect the rest of the game for us, and that’s unacceptable for us,” Kennedy continued.
On the other side, Springfield coach John Hii was complimentary of his team’s effort in the loss.
“First off, I just want to say that I was really proud of my guys,” he said. “We had plenty of opportunities to roll over, and we never did. We fought, and we fought, and we fought. One of those things you’re talking about that you have to do to win is make shots.
"Sometimes the ball just will not find the basket, and that was the case for us in the third quarter. You make one field goal in quarter, you’re playing from behind.”
Second-seeded Doyle advanced to Friday's quarterfinal round at 4:30 p.m. against Denham Springs.
The Tigers led 36-26 at halftime, and Collin Hayden’s basket made the score 40-28. Hayden had both of Springfield's baskets in the quarter.
Doyle closed out the quarter on a 9-2 burst, which was capped by Logan Turner’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, making the score 49-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We were pressing and getting steals and couldn’t score, and when we would miss, then they would wind up getting transition (baskets), and it was kind of just like, ‘hey let’s just sit back and play half-court, keep (them) in front of you,’” Kennedy said of his team’s third quarter. “That was the only difference there. We didn’t change anything about what we wanted to do – just quit picking up full-court and started playing in the half-court.”
Doyle went ahead 52-30, taking advantage of Springfield turnovers before Owen Hodges’ 3-pointer keyed a burst which got the Bulldogs within 62-50. Hodges and Hayden each had a pair of 3-pointers in the run.
“We’re still keeping up the intensity, which leads us on our little fourth-quarter runs, which has happened pretty much every game,” Hayden said after finishing with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. “Really just our endurance can push us further than most people.”
The Tigers went 5-for-6 from the line during a 5-1 run to close the game.
Doyle led 15-11 to end the first quarter, and Will Taylor’s jumper got the Bulldogs within 15-13.
As quickly as the Bulldogs got close, the Tigers pulled away, taking advantage of Springfield turnovers during a run which pushed the lead to 25-14 on a Turner free throw.
John Barrios scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter for the Tigers.
Doyle pushed ahead 36-22 during a stretch in which Turner hit two threes and Thomas Hodges another before the Tigers led 36-26 at halftime after consecutive baskets by Bradlyn McKay, who had 18 points with three 3-pointers as the Bulldogs connected on eight treys.
The Tigers started the game on a 7-0 run, working their transition game and pushed the lead to 11-2 on Turner’s 3-pointer. Turner finished with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
“It’s just confidence when I take the shot,” Turner said. “My teammates, they always try to look for me and try to get me open, and I just take confident shots.”
Springfield got its first basket on Hayden’s 3-pointer and a pair of 3-pointers from McKay were part of a run which cut the lead to 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Braden Keen scored six of his 11 points in the first quarter for Doyle.
“The speed of the game and the physicality of the game, it’s a big adjustment, so we just struggle at times to put the ball in the basket,” Hii said, noting his starting lineup features one senior and four sophomores. “We, at times, look like, ‘Oh, we’ve got it.’ And other times we kind of look a little lost and disoriented, but … if you were to watch our first game and then watch this one, you would not be able to recognize the two teams, which just speaks to their work ethic.”
