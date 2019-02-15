LIVINGSTON – All things considered, Doyle’s regular-season finale against Family Christian may have been just the type of game the Tigers needed heading into the postseason.
Doyle lost a double-digit lead, fell behind in the third quarter then slowly pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 66-60 win over the Flames on Friday.
“A lot of teachable moments for sure,” Tigers coach Daniel Kennedy said. “Any time you play a close game, it’s better preparing you, I guess.”
The Tigers led 41-32 at halftime and went up 43-32 on Braden Keen’s transition layup. But FCA quickly turned things around working the defensive boards to spark an 11-0 run, tying the game at 43-43 on Blake Turner’s free throw.
“They went zone, we kind of become very stagnant on offense, settled too many perimeter shots, and then didn’t attempt to go rebound, which was just the complete opposite of the first half,” Kennedy said.
“I think their zone kind of took us out of any flow, and we were not mature enough or smart enough to make the right decisions. When a team changes their strategy to slow you down and get you off base, which is what a good team is going to do at any point in time you make a run, you have to change gears yourself and respond, and we did not do that obviously.”
Doyle pulled ahead 48-43 on Eli Dawsey’s 3-pointer, but FCA continued to chip away, using a 7-0 run to take a 50-48 lead on Bryson Martin’s layup.
The Flames led 50-49 going into the fourth quarter and extended the lead to 53-49 on A.J. Mercier’s 3-pointer. Mercier had eight points in the third quarter as part of a 25-point game.
The Tigers then relied on a combination of turnovers and defensive rebounds to fuel a 7-0 burst that was capped by Andrew Yuratich’s 3-pointer, giving Doyle a 56-53 lead with 6:14 to play.
FCA tied it up at 59-59 on Mercier’s inside basket with 2:17 to play, but Doyle’s Tyson Stewart hit a free throw with 2:09 to play to put the Tigers up for good.
FCA scored its last point on Greg Dunbar’s free throw with 1:24 to play, making the score 62-60. The Tigers began to pull away at the free-throw line as the Flames struggled from the floor and committed a number of turnovers before going into fouling mode.
Doyle (17-12) went 4-for-9 from the free-throw line, with Yuratich, who had 12 points, hitting the final one with five seconds left for the final margin.
As tight as the game was early, both teams struggled mightily from the floor in the first quarter as Doyle led 8-7 before capitalizing primarily on turnovers to build a 17-11 lead heading into the second quarter.
“I thought in the first half, that we did one of our better jobs this year of offensive rebounding,” Kennedy said. “We gave ourselves a chance to really, I thought, maybe even put the game away in the first half with opportunities. I thought we probably should have been up 20 or more at halftime, and it was only a nine-point game, but we missed so many easy shots.”
Jones was the catalyst for the Tigers in the second quarter, scoring 16 points as Doyle led 41-32 at halftime.
“I just started moving and my teammates found me,” said Jones, who finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds. “The transition offense was opening up for us too, because we were getting a lot of steals.”
Keen added 10 points for the Tigers.
