That John Barrios is committed to play basketball at the next level is something he couldn’t have seen coming during the course of his high school career.
“I would have laughed at you if you would have told me that,” Barrios said.
But it happened as the Doyle big man pledged Monday to play at Delgado Community College in New Orleans.
“I’m excited,” said Barrios, who didn’t play his freshman and sophomore years of high school and joined the team late in his junior year, said. “I’m ready to show them what I’ve got.”
Barrios said he got on Delgado’s radar after Doyle assistant coach Yancy Wilmot sent clips of the Tigers’ games to several college coaches. Barrios got a follow from Delgado assistant coach Rory Poplion on Twitter expressing interest in him, and things took off from there.
“Basically from the get-go, I was sold because they showed a lot of interest in me,” Barrios said. “Coach Rory’s a very good trainer. I watched a bunch of videos on him training people, so it was like a no-brainer. I was like, ‘this is where I need to go.’”
Because of his late start in basketball, Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said Barrios is “like a sponge” when it comes to learning the game.
“He’s got some basketball skill, touch around the basket, has a good instinct for the game, and he’s very coachable,” Kennedy said. “He understands the game … so it’s not going to be a problem with that. His main focus is going to be just getting stronger and more explosive.”
Barrios said he’s looking to expand his basketball knowledge.
“It’s been a learning experience,” Barrios said. “I’m hopefully going to take everything that I’ve learned to the next level. I’m just ready to learn more about the game, get better at everything that I need to get better at. I hope I just go and make a positive impact on the team.”
Barrios averaged 15.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season while earning first-team All-District 10-2A honors.
“Obviously, he’s a big kid, will probably play the four or five, because he can actually shoot,” Kennedy said. “He’s got a nice touch. …But really, his strength and conditioning is going to be so important to him at that next level. He’s not going to be the biggest guy, and I don’t mean that by height-wise … some guys are just going to be thicker, stronger, more powerful guys, and he’s really got to commit himself to the weight room. I think that’s going to be the biggest thing for him, just really starting now putting himself to really commit to the weight room to put on as much muscle mass as he can and get explosive.”
Thanks to the Delgado coaching staff, Barrios said he’s already started with his workouts, even in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“They told me to do a bunch of push-ups, so I’ve been waking up and doing some, and they told me to run at least a mile every single day, so I’ve been getting out running a mile,” Barrios said. “Basically, they’ve really just set me on doing a bunch of body weight exercises. I have these vertical shoes I’ve been using to try to help me. Before I even committed, they were giving me tips on how to stay in shape not being able to get in the gym.”
Barrios wasn’t able to see Delgado play during the season, but he said Dolphins coach Clifford Barthe’ emailed him video of the team’s games to study.
“I kind of just had a couple movie nights and watched them play,” Barrios said. “I knew I’d be a really good fit because they’re very active, and that’s the kind of player I feel like I am. I’m kind of like active. I don’t like sitting in one spot. I was like, God couldn’t have put me in a more perfect situation.”
Kennedy is looking forward to seeing Barrios’ growth at the next level.
“He’s obviously got the size that’s needed at the next level, but he’s a really hard worker, and just a great person, great teammate,” Kennedy said. “I’m excited for him and excited for Delgado as well. I think they’re really getting something special that not a lot of people even know about.”
“He really only got on the floor one year (at Doyle), and you see what he was able to do,” Kennedy continued. “I really think the next few years, given the opportunity and he’s a hard worker, I really think his best years are in front of him. I really do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.