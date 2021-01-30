Doyle's Andrew Yuratich and Braden Keen hit the 1,000-point mark for their careers in the Tigers' 79-64 win over Northlake Christian in District 10-2A action Friday at Doyle.
Doyle trailed 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 35-31 at halftime before going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter.
Logan Turner led Doyle with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Hartland Litolff added 16 points, with eight in the second quarter, while Tyson Stewart had 12 with eight in the third quarter.
Yuratich had 11 points, while Keen scored 10.
Tony Walker had 34 points for Northlake, with 24 in the first half.
