The playoffs are on for three parish basketball teams beginning Friday, and for those teams, the postseason means a little something different.
For Denham Springs, it’s a home game with the Division I non-select No. 14 seed Yellow Jackets hosting No. 19 West Monroe at 6 p.m., with DSHS coach Kevin Caballero hoping his team can take advantage of the home-court edge after playing just eight games at Grady Hornsby Gym in the regular season.
“We’re going to go and play as hard as we can, hopefully maybe that travel that West Monroe’s going to do and our home floor, we can get past the first one,” Caballero said.
“We’re hoping we’ve got a good turnout,” Caballero said. “It’s not too often you get these home playoff games, and it’s during a Mardi Gras week. We’re hoping we can get those students and fans out and give these kids a nice atmosphere to play in.”
In the Division III non-select bracket, No. 17 Doyle travels to face No. 16 Mansfield at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“They’re very, very athletic – a lot bigger than us, but that’s nothing – we’ve been playing against that all season,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” he continued. “They’ll be a very good opponent.”
In the Division V non-select bracket, No. 13 Holden hosts No. 20 Bell City at 6:30 p.m., and for the Rockets, who are 15-2 since the Livingston Parish Tournament, it’s all about keeping the momentum going.
“We had a rough night Friday night (in a 57-39 win) against Christ Episcopal, but I think in the long run, that’s going end up really doing us some good,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said. “We turned around and had a really good practice (Monday) morning. I think it’s just going to be about keeping them kind of competitive at practice and kind of pushing more of the same that we’ve been doing the last month.”
Walker, the No. 4 seed in the Division I non-select bracket, and French Settlement, the No. 2 seed in the Division III non-select bracket, both have byes in the first round.
WEST MONROE AT DENHAM SPRINGS
West Monroe finished 16-16 and 3-7 in District 5-2A, and there’s a personal connection between Caballero and West Monroe coach Kyle Hill.
“He’s a very good friend of mine,” Caballero said. “Don’t really want to play him. The same for him, but it’s just the way it fell. When you think of West Monroe, you think of football, but Kyle’s done a great job with them.”
Caballero noted the Rebels faced Walker in last season’s playoffs with the Wildcats getting a win in the second round.
“Walker beat them, but he’s built on it, and they play in a really tough district in there with Ouachita and all those schools, so it’s going to be a challenge,” Caballero said.
Kennedy said it will come down to the Tigers getting some basics done to have success against Mansfield, which is 5-2 coming into the playoffs.
“They’re super athletic and like to trap – a lot of half-court traps and zone from what I’ve seen, so if you take care of the basketball and rebound, you can give yourself a chance, but if you don’t do those two things, it’s going to be a long night,” Kennedy said.
DuBois said Michael Lang is a standout for Bell City, but not much will change for the Rockets heading into the playoffs.
“We definitely can’t let one guy beat us, that’s for sure, but the game plan’s going to kind of stay the same that it does for everybody,” DuBois said. “We’re going to do what we do. We’re not going to vary from that too much regardless of who we play. We’re going to try to play fast. We’re going to try to put pressure on people and see if we can force some turnovers. That’s our game plan going into every game, so we’re not going to start changing that now.”
DuBois said the Rockets will have to win the turnover and rebound battles while pushing the pace.
“I think if we can control those three things, then we’re going to come out on top of a lot of games, not just the one on Friday night,” DuBois said.
