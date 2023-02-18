Parish Tournament Boys- Albany vs Maurepas John Rodriguez

Maurepas' John Rodriguez (14) shoots a layup against Albany during Monday's game in the Livingston Parish Tournament.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Dutchtown hit a shot at the buzzer to pick up a 57-56 win over Live Oak in the regular season finale Friday at Live Oak, while Maurepas notched a 65-43 win over Slaughter Charter to close out its season.

The Wolves had 13 wins this season, which Maurepas coach Tyler Dawsey said is the most for the program in at least 10 years while noting this year’s team had no seniors.

