Dutchtown hit a shot at the buzzer to pick up a 57-56 win over Live Oak in the regular season finale Friday at Live Oak, while Maurepas notched a 65-43 win over Slaughter Charter to close out its season.
The Wolves had 13 wins this season, which Maurepas coach Tyler Dawsey said is the most for the program in at least 10 years while noting this year’s team had no seniors.
DUTCHTOWN 57, LIVE OAK 56
The Eagles led by five with 49 seconds to play before the Griffins made their comeback.
The Griffins led 29-19 at halftime, but Live Oak grabbed a 36-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Nate Casher led the Eagles with 14 points, with 12 in the second half, while Hayden Ray added 12.
MAUREPAS 65, SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER 43
John Rodriguez paced the Wolves with 25 points, including 12 in the first quarter as Maurepas opened a 28-6 lead.
Maurepas led 46-22 at halftime.
Nathan Pickrell added 10 for the Wolves, who led 55-30 going into the fourth quarter.
