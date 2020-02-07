WATSON - Zachary made 11 of their first 12 shots from the floor to build an early lead then kept Live Oak at arm’s length the rest of the way, opening District 4-5A play with a 74-63 win Friday over the Eagles at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
Zachary (23-6) had four players score in double-figures. Chaun Moore led the way with 19 points. Dylan Jackson drained five first-half three-pointers and finished with 15 points as the Broncos overcame a 31-point outburst from Live Oak’s Lawrence Pierre.
Jackson’s fourth three-pointer capped the 11-of-12 start and gave the Broncos a 30-17 lead with five minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the first half.
Live Oak (10-15) answered with a 12-2 run which featured eight points from Pierre to cut the deficit to three, but Zachary scored the final four points of the quarter to claim a 39-32 halftime lead.
“We had a good first quarter, then we got a bit complacent and we could never pull away,” Zachary coach Jon McClinton said. “Allowing offensive rebounds and turnovers stopped us from stretching the game out. But it is still good to get a win because we dropped two in a row and we are glad to get back in the win column.”
In the second half, Zachary never let Live Oak get closer than five points. The Broncos shot 59.4% from the floor for the game (26-of-44) and always had an answer when the Eagles appeared ready to make a run.
Live Oak coach John Capps praised his team for weathering the early onslaught and continuing to battle.
“We fought back, and I told the guys I was proud of them for fighting back, but we didn’t make enough plays to win the game,” he said. “I am proud of the effort. If we had had the same effort on Wednesday night (a 12-point loss to Central), maybe that would have been a different result. But credit to Zachary. Every time we seemed to make a run, they answered and capitalized.”
Zachary’s defense tightened up in the second half, holding Live Oak to just 34.4% from the floor (10-of-29).
“Part of it was that they are long and athletic, and part of it is that we didn’t make shots,” Capps said of his team’s second half shooting. “A lot of our shots were good, but they are a good defensive team. They are long and they take things away from you.”
McClinton hopes his team’s effort after halftime represents a turning point as the five-game district schedule continues.
“We decided to rebound in the third quarter,” he said. “I think because of how we played in that third quarter to hold them off, that shows that we are growing. But we still have a long way to go. Our district is not easy. There is no night when you can come in and think it is going to be an easy win. You got to fight every night.”
Capps is also wary of what lies ahead in the rugged landscape of District 4-5A.
“We got Walker on Tuesday and that is going to be another tough one,” he said. “I told the guys we just have to get ready and get one, given the position we are in.”
