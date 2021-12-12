FRENCH SETTLEMENT – It wasn’t huge, but the Walker basketball team got all the spark it needed early on in Saturday’s Livingston Parish Tournament championship game against Live Oak.
At the same time, that doesn’t mean the Eagles didn’t put up a fight.
Walker got things going in the first quarter, and Live Oak played catch-up the rest of the way as the Wildcats picked up a 61-53 win, securing a sixth straight parish championship at French Settlement’s Gerald C. Keller Gym.
The key for the Wildcats was a 10-2 run in the first quarter in which Ja’Cory Thomas and Warren Young, Jr. hit 3-pointers.
“It just took a minute,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said after the Wildcats moved to 7-1. “We started off in our match-up, and it slowed the game down a good bit. Live Oak was very patient, but as soon as we were able to score, it helped us get into our press and sped the game up a little bit. We got a few turnovers and got some transition points real quick.”
Live Oak dropped to 6-1 on the season.
“They jumped out on us early, hit us in the mouth, and we spent the rest of the game trying to recover from that,” Live Oak coach Tiras Magee said. “They did a good job of slowing us up, making us adjust to the 2-3 that they played. That kind of really slowed the pace for us, and it took a while to kind of figure that out. That’s pretty much on me. I’ve got to do a better job of that, but we spent the rest of the night fighting back and getting caught up and unfortunately, time ran out on us.”
Donald Butler scored four straight points, starting with an alley-oop dunk, to open the second quarter and push the lead to 14-2 before Patrick Johnson’s 3-pointer.
Thomas and Butler had dunks during a run that pushed the lead to 26-9 before T.J. Magee’s basket sparked a 6-2 burst that gave Walker a 28-15 lead at halftime.
Young’s basket put Walker ahead 34-20 before Wildcat turnovers sparked a run that cut the lead to 34-27 on T.J. Magee’s free throw.
“They came out in the second half ready to go,” Schiro said. “I’m sure Coach Magee challenged his guys to come out and be strong and be tough and get back in the game, and they did. They responded. Our guys didn’t do bad coming out. We never could put them away. They did a great job of going hard at us all night. We did a great job of staying out of foul trouble in the first half, but the second half, it kind of creeped up on us a little bit. We were able to maintain, but they never quit coming at us, and that’s a testament to who they are as a program, as a team and Coach Magee and what he does with guys over there.”
P.J. Scott’s 3-pointer put Walker ahead 39-27, but the Eagles chipped away, getting within 41-35 on T.J. Magee’s basket before Butler’s dunk to end the third quarter made the score 43-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Jamarion Thomas’ steal and layup cut the lead to 45-40 and the Walker lead went up to eight (49-41) on Ja’Cory Thomas’ basket.
“We just stayed focused,” said Young, who finished with 13 points and was named MVP. “At the beginning we had to do our part, get the lead. At halftime, we came back out, we had stay focused, stay going 100 percent playing defense, rebounding, scoring. That’s it. We just had to stay focused.”
T.J. Magee’s inside bucket cut the lead to 49-43, and on their next trip down the court, the Wildcats were unable to execute another alley-oop dunk, and Jamarion Thomas scooped up the loose ball for a layup, cutting the lead to 49-45.
But on the ensuing Walker possession, Butler was fouled and completed a three-point play, pushing the lead to 52-45.
“That’s a big momentum swing a lot of times when you miss a dunk like that,” Schiro said. “They went down and scored, but our guys did a good job of coming down attacking the rim instead of settling for stuff. We attacked. Donald made a great move. That was a great job right there. When we got that and kind of got that separation up to seven, eight, nine, that’s kind of where we kept it for the rest of the game.”
“That was tough, man,” Tiras Magee said of the play. “We were in position. I think he was trying to take a charge on Donald there, and it was a block, and he went up and finished it. That was a tough break during the game. I thought once we did that, I thought we were in position, if we can get a stop there, we’re in position to kind of cut it to one or tie it up, and once the game is that close, the shots are a little tighter going in.”
Walker stretched the lead to 10 (57-47) on Butler’s free throw with 50.5 seconds to play.
“When you get to the parish tournament, it’s a big deal,” Schiro said. “It’s a big deal for all the teams in the parish, particularly when you get a Walker-Live Oak or a Walker-Denham (game). Both teams are going to come hungry to win not just the parish title, but to beat each other. They made their runs at us, and we were able to weather it. That’s about the best I can put it. We did weather it. We toughened up a little bit and we extended it back out just enough to hang on in the end.”
Live Oak went 11-for-22 from the line, with T.J. Magee going 6-for-15 while scoring 20 points.
“Even with the turnovers that we had, if we just make free throws alone, we give ourselves a better chance to win the ball game,” Tiras Magee said. “We’ve just got to be mentally tough, got to step up there and knock them down.”
Henyard had 14 points for the Eagles with 10 in the third quarter.
Walker was 15-for-26 from the line. Butler had 18 points, and Ja’Cory Thomas added 17 points.
Schiro reflected on the Wildcats’ six straight parish titles, noting one of the teams during the run won a state championship and another was a state-runner up featuring players like Jalen Cook (Tulane), Brian Thomas (LSU football) and Jalen Perkins (LSU-Alexandria).
“Those guys came through, they’re great players,” he said. “They worked hard. They were very coachable guys. That’s what it takes. To make a run like that, you’ve got to have talent. Our players that came through the program, including the ones that we have now with Donald, Warren, Kedric (Brown), Ja’Cory. All those guys we’ve got right now are just talented players, and they work hard every day and it’s paying off for us.”
