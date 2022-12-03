MAUREPAS – As far as French Settlement boys basketball coach Jake Bourgeois and Maurepas counterpart Tyler Dawsey are concerned, the timing of Friday’s contest between the schools couldn’t be better with the Livingston Parish Tournament starting Monday.
Both teams got a taste of a parish matchup as the Lions broke open a game that was tight early with a first-quarter run to spark a 64-22 win Friday at Maurepas.
“It’s a long-standing rivalry,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois, a former Maurepas coach, said. “We always respect our opponent coming in. We knew we were going to have to play hard, and we knew they were going to be gritty and get after us, and they’re physical, so we just kind of preached just do what we do, keep our composure, stay locked in mentally and stay sharp. We’ve kind of been working on not taking steps back. We had two tough games Monday and Tuesday night (against St. Martin’s and Brusly). We’re just trying to work on things to get better at, and I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
Maurepas, which defeated Grace King and Lutheran earlier in the week, dropped to 3-7 on the season with a roster featuring no seniors.
“I think for our sense, because we don’t get to play many parish teams … getting that environment with that Livingston Parish basketball, for us, is huge exposing that to our boys before we go into a gym like Doyle on Monday against a team like Albany that has the same kind of fan environment,” Maurepas coach Tyler Dawsey said. “That exposure in itself to the Livingston Parish basketball environment’s huge on our end.”
The Lions (6-2) opened the game with a 5-0 burst before Maurepas’ Prestin Vicknair and French Settlement’s Maxwell Allison quickly traded 3-pointers. A free throw by French Settlement’s Jonas LeBourgeois put the Lions ahead 9-3 before Maurepas Logan Guedry connected on three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt, cutting the lead 9-6.
“I thought our defense was really good, and it kind of carried us in the beginning,” Bourgeois said. “We were getting the looks we wanted. We just didn’t knock them down, and we went on a run there where we hit a few in a row and kind of expanded our lead.”
From there, Draven Smith’s dunk off a steal by LeBourgeois keyed a 12-0 run to close out the quarter, putting the Lions ahead 21-6.
“That’s what we talked about at halftime, that first quarter, we kind of started out playing how we wanted to play, kind of slower, slow the game down, but credit to them, they got on their run,” Dawsey said. “They picked the pace of the game up. Not that we turned the ball over as much, but we just took a lot of bad shots. Those bad shots led to long rebounds. They were able to get out and run, make easy points. It was just tough to come back after that and recover from that.”
Vicknair, who had nine points, hit a jumper to get the Wolves within 21-8 to open the scoring in the second quarter, but Allison hit a 3-pointer to spark another run by the Lions that extended the lead to 39-8.
“They don’t have much size, and when you’ve got guys like Draven, who’s 6-5, and you’ve got some guards who are pretty athletic, you can get down and rebound,” Bourgeois said. “We’ve been doing a really good job of that this year, but hat’s off to Maurepas. They play hard. They were flying around. Tyler does a really good job with them.”
Maurepas’ Joseph Lemoine hit a basket to stop the run, but French Settlement’s Talan Bantaa completed a three-point play to put the Lions ahead 42-10 at halftime.
“I’ll take these boys into any game,” Dawsey said of his team. “I love the way they play. They don’t give up. We executed our game plan defensively, for the most part, but they (FSHS) just made a lot of shots. Our game plan going in was to close out to shooters, not let them drive, and they shot the ball well. Once again, credit to them for that, but I really like how we play. I told them in there (the locker room), the last three or four games, I like where we’re headed. I like the direction.”
A free throw by John Rodriguez got Maurepas within 46-13, but Boston Balfantz hit a 3-pointer, keying a surge which put the Lions up 56-13 going into the fourth quarter as the game moved to a running clock.
Jonah Miller’s 3-pointer and a basket by Lemoine to open the fourth quarter cut the lead to 56-18, but Chance Langston, who scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter, nailed a 3-pointer, keying an 8-4 burst to close out the game.
Smith led the Lions with 14 points, while Allison had 13, including three 3-pointers. Bantaa scored 12, LeBourgeois eight and Balfantz seven.
Dawsey is hopeful the experience of playing the Lions will pay off later this season for his team.
“We schedule teams like French Settlement, like Springfield, some other teams that we know are going to be tougher games for us, but it prepares us for those close games that we may have with some people who aren’t familiar with us, and that gives us the ability to kind of sneak up with some people in the long run,” he said. “If we can play how we want to play with teams like a French Settlement, then maybe that will help us down the road with one of our other smaller local teams that we kind of play here and there.”
