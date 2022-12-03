FS @ Maurepas boys Draven Smith, Alex Aime, John Rodriguez

French Settlement's Draven Smith (35) drives up the court against Maurepas' Alex Aime (15) and John Rodriguez (14).

 Renee Glascock | The News

MAUREPAS – As far as French Settlement boys basketball coach Jake Bourgeois and Maurepas counterpart Tyler Dawsey are concerned, the timing of Friday’s contest between the schools couldn’t be better with the Livingston Parish Tournament starting Monday.

Both teams got a taste of a parish matchup as the Lions broke open a game that was tight early with a first-quarter run to spark a 64-22 win Friday at Maurepas.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.