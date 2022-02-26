FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Before Friday’s Class 2A playoff opener against Sarah T. Reed, French Settlement senior Edward Allison was recognized for scoring his 2,000th career point last week against Episcopal.
From there, Allison started to put a dent in getting to 3,000 career points.
Allison scored 42 points, including eight 3-pointers, in sparking the No. 6-seeded Lions to an 87-59 win over the Olympians at Gerald C. Keller Gym. As a bonus, FSHS big man Draven Smith scored 28 points, and the Lions hit 12 3-pointers as a team.
“He’s had quite a few of those performances throughout his career, and it’s fun to watch whenever he gets hot,” said FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois, whose team will host No. 11 Avoyelles, a 55-49 winner over No. 22 East Feliciana, in the regional round at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, said of Allison. “It definitely makes our team flow and gives energy. Once they got into their press, we have the privilege of having a 6-5 guy (Smith) who can handle the ball. We’ve got guards all over the floor, so we don’t see too many presses. When we do, we like to get out and run against it, and it to the middle of the floor and then look to attack once Draven gets the ball in his hands. I thought he did a good job of that, and Edward and all my other guards, from one through seven down, did a good job of handling it, making good decisions and making them pay by getting easy buckets in transition.”
Allison couldn’t take all the credit for his big night.
“My teammates did a really good job finding me when I was open, and they kept leaving me open, I kept hitting,” Allison said. “My teammates did a great job, and they just kept finding me.”
Allison started his big night with a 3-pointer to get the scoring started for the Lions, and Smith followed with a pair of inside baskets for a 7-0 lead.
A 3-pointer from Kyle Thornton got Sarah Reed within 7-5, but Allison hit a pair of free throws to key a 5-0 burst that ended when he threw an in-bounds to brother Maxwell Allison, who drained a 3-pointer for a 12-5 FSHS lead at the end of the first quarter.
The teams traded baskets to open the second quarter, and Smith’s basket sparked a burst that put the Lions ahead 21-9.
“It took us a while to kind of figure out their zone and whatnot and get into what we like to do, but once we figured it out, it was a fun one to watch,” Bourgeois said.
“That was part of our game plan,” Bourgeois said of the Lions’ ability to score on the inside and outside in the game. “When we were prepping, we knew they run a 2-3 zone. We didn’t want to just settle, so we looked to kind of attack the gaps and give it to Draven inside to start. When we told him, ‘they’re going to play you one-on-one, you take it and go score, and if not, when they collapse down, look to kick,’ whenever we did kick, Edward made the threes, and it kind of got us going in the first half.”
After Reed’s Don Troy Thorne hit a pair of free throws, Edward Allison hit three treys and an inside basket during a run that gave FSHS a 32-15 lead. Thorne led Sarah Reed with 26 points, with 14 in the fourth quarter.
The Olympians got within 33-21 on a free throw by Thorne, but Edward Allison hit a 3-pointer to key an 8-0 run to close out the first half.
The highlight during the stretch came when FSHS’ Joel LeBourgeois saved the ball from going out of bounds with a behind-the-back pass in front of the FSHS student section on the far end of the court. The high pass found Smith on the other end of the court, who went up in the air with a Reed player and got the ball to Allison, who got a layup before hitting a long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer following a turnover to give the Lions a 41-21 lead at halftime.
“Me and our coaching staff preach to them all the time when you win the 50-50 balls and you give 100 percent effort, get on the floor, flying around, diving around, jumping out of bounds to save balls, good things usually happen,” Bourgeois said.
Edward Allison scored seven of the Lions’ points in a 9-0 burst to open the third quarter, capping it with a 3-pointer.
“In the half-court, I got a lot of threes off our ball movement,” Allison said. “Our ball movement was great. Running that zone, we were just picking their zone apart however we wanted, and we did a good job pushing the ball in transition on the rebound. I had some transition points like that, but that’s only because of us as a team getting the rebound and pushing it. I was just so happy to be the one to finish the layup, but I couldn’t have done it without them because ultimately they were the ones that got me the ball in the right spots.”
Smith had a pair of free throws to give FSHS a 56-23 lead and hit a dunk to end the third quarter, putting the Lions up 60-26.
“None of us really plays selfish ball,” Smith said. “We share the ball equally. Edward was really hot, so we were feeding him. If one of our players is hot, we’re going to give him the ball. That’s how I feel we connected, and we did really good in the second half.”
Smith did his damage in the second half, going 11-for-12 from the line while scoring 19 points. He went 12-for-14 at the line for the game, helping the Lions go 22-for-26 from the line as a team.
The Olympians cut the lead to 60-31, but Smith scored all of the points in a 6-2 burst and Edward Allison went 5-for-6 at the line before Thome hit consecutive treys to make the score 71-39.
Allison, who went 9-for-10 at the line for the game, went 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
Smith had another dunk off an assist from Will McMorris, making the score 74-39.
“When I get a dunk, I feel like that hypes us a lot,” Smith said. “I feel like that’s a part of my role to get my teammates hyped up and ready for another game and keep that enthusiasm up. I feel like that helps us a lot.”
After Smith hit a free for a 76-41 lead, Bourgeois went to his bench, replacing all but Edward Allison, who later hit a long-range 3-pointer to push the lead to 81-46 and went to the bench with 3:01 to play.
“I’ve been close to 40 so many times, and I could not get it because I’d always have to come out, but in a game like this where you’ve got to win to advance, our assistant coaches, Coach Josh (Comeaux) and Courtney (Julien) convinced him to keep me in the game because they knew how much it meant to me to get the 40 … as much work as I’ve put it. It was a great feeling.”
Reed chipped into the lead, but FSHS got 3-pointers from Brady Andrews and Casey Melancon in the final minutes.
Smith said the Lions can’t get too excited after the win.
“It helps with our confidence, but we’ve got to enjoy it tonight and put this game in the past and worry about our next game moving forward,” he said. “We’ve just got to take it one game at a time.”
