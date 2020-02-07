Edward Allison scored 25 points, and Cedric Witkowski scored 24 in sparking French Settlement to a 72-56 non-district win over Family Christian on Thursday at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
Allison scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, in the first quarter, while Witkowski added nine as the Lions jumped out to a 25-14 lead. Allison had six 3-pointers in the game.
The Lions extended the lead to 44-26 at halftime and led 57-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Draven Smith added 10 points for the Lions.
