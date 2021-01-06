Episcopal pulled away for a 54-49 overtime victory over Denham Springs at Episcopal on Tuesday.
The game was tied at 41-41 at the end of regulation and the Knights used an 11-6 run in overtime to pick up the victory.
Episcopal led 27-18 at halftime before the Yellow Jackets went on a 14-5 run in the third quarter.
Jordan Reams lead DSHS with 23 points, while Elijah Gilmore added nine and JaBarry Fortenberry eight.
Denham Springs went 12-for-25 from the line.
