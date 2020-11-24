WATSON – If there was one play that summed up the way the night went for both teams in Monday’s Live Oak-Springfield basketball game, it came on the final play of the third quarter.
Live Oak’s Baylor Wells made one free throw with two seconds left but missed the next, and LOHS teammate Justin Morris got a putback at the buzzer, giving the Eagles a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
It was a lead that only expanded from there, with Live Oak going on to get a 65-43 win over the Bulldogs at Live Oak.
“That was huge – a huge offensive rebound,” said Live Oak coach Tiras Magee, who picked up his first win as a head coach with the victory. “We’re athletic. We rebound the ball well, but at that particular point, I thought that was a great turning point in the ball game … again, give that little lead so you play with a little more confidence, and they just continued to build on that and extend the lead, so I was proud of my guys for doing that.”
The loss was part of some growing pains for Springfield coach Billy Dreher, whose roster features one senior, two juniors and several inexperienced players.
“We had trouble scoring in the second half, and we know that’s going to happen in games, and you’ve got to defend,” Dreher said. “Once you get behind, that team’s well-coached and they took care of the ball. That big guy (Morris) hurt us inside too. He manhandled us. We’ve got to get tougher, both defensively and with the ball – too many turnovers and second-chance points for them. It’s kind of similar to the Holden game. We’re playing a couple real good quarters, but a couple bad quarters, and you’re done, especially when you’re playing good basketball teams.”
Live Oak (1-2) led 33-29 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 9-3 burst that was capped by Patrick Johnson’s steal and layup.
The Bulldogs (2-2) fought back as Amir Chaney hit a pair of 3-pointers, helping cut the lead to 44-38.
Live Oak led 47-40 when Wells was fouled on a drive to the basket. He hit the first free throw and missed the second, setting up Morris’ putback for a 50-40 Live Oak advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Morris finished with 21 points, while Tyler Smiley had 10 – all in the first half.
“We have to make sure we defend,” Magee said of the Eagles’ formula for success this season. “I’ve always believed in defense. I believe defense wins championships, so ever since I’ve been here, we’ve worked on defense every day, so them being able to defend, box out, rebound the basketball, and then the offensive end will take care of itself.”
Magee, who played five seniors over the course of the game, pointed to his team’s experience edge over the Bulldogs as one of the factors that enabled the Eagles to maintain their lead, even when Springfield made some runs.
“To me, that’s the difference in having seniors and them having freshman and sophomore point guards,” Magee said. “As those guys get into the season, those guards will play better down the stretch. They did a good job, but our senior guards, they knew what they were up against. They knew what they had to do. They knew they had to make plays in order to continue to build that lead and win the game, and they did that. I think Springfield’s a young team. They’ll be fine. All they have to do is keep working, and they’ll be fine.”
The Eagles quickly stretched the lead as the Bulldogs struggled from the field. Wells scored eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-4 from the line as part of a 7-for-9 effort.
Live Oak was also able to work the ball around in the fourth quarter.
“Whenever we’re able to slow the game down and just play our basketball, it’s really in our hands,” Wells said. “We’re able to control the pace of the game, and then it takes a lot of pressure off of us because we’re just in our plays. That’s what we’re used to doing. We’re natural in that area, so then we’re just able to play out of that.”
Bradlyn McKay had a jumper and Chris Brown a free throw for the Bulldogs’ only points in the fourth quarter.
Live Oak opened the game on a 17-4 run, working the boards and its transition game to build the lead.
“You get a little more energy on defense when you’re turning defense into offense, so by us being able to defend well and convert on some of those turnovers and give us that lead, that allowed the guys to relax a little bit and not play so rushed,” Magee said. “When don’t play rushed and we take our time and play, we’re normally a good ball club.”
Springfield, however, closed with a 6-2 burst, giving the Eagles a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Live Oak led 28-15 on Morris’ inside basket before Springfield chipped away behind Ivan Fletcher, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the second quarter. He went 7-for-10 from the line, cutting the lead to five twice – the last time at 32-27 with 32.5 seconds left in the first half.
“(It’s) just get the ball and attack,” Fletcher said. “Coach always tells us to attack instead of shooting, so we just get out there and attack. I felt like nobody could guard me, so I just went to the rim.”
Wells’ free throw and a basket by Springfield’s Tyler Gardner capped the first-half scoring.
“I was hoping after that second quarter, it would continue a little bit longer and we could stay in the game,” Dreher said. “We’re young. A lot of these guys I’ve only coached for less than a week or two, and (we’re) still trying to get everyone on the same page in the same defensive rotations and offensive stuff. It’s going to take some time, but I think we’ll get better and better as the season goes on.”
