WALKER – Walker High point guard Jalen Cook had the game of his life, along with the most memorable night of his life, where there was one common thread.
The opponent, Landry-Walker.
Cook played one of the heroic roles in helping Walker win its first Class 5A state championship, leading an improbable late run in the regulation to force overtime and defeat Landry-Walker, 62-57, in overtime at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“I’m addicted to the feeling and just want to get back,” Cook said. “That’s the highest goal in high school. I just want to get back. We look back at it and it’s probably one of the best nights of our life. We’re just trying to get back there.”
Nearly nine months later, the two teams staged another memorable contest, albeit with far less greater stakes on the line, when Cook poured in a career-high 48 points on nine 3-pointers and Walker went to overtime again to defeat Landry-Walker 72-67 during Hamilton Christian’s Tournament in Lake Charles.
For the first time in their recent series of meetings, No. 3 Walker (27-9) will get the opportunity to host No. 6 Landry-Walker (24-9) with a berth in the Class 5A state tournament up for grabs in Friday’s state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. in the school’s new gym.
“We’re just two evenly matched teams,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said of the two team’s past overtime encounters. “I think both teams have really good guard play, both teams have solid post play, guys who are athletic and can guard each other that can make plays on both sides of the floor. It’s makes for a good, entertaining game.
“It’s a rematch from last year’s state championship,” Schiro said. “Somebody’s not going to get to Lake Charles this year. They’re a great team, and so are we. It should be a good game.”
Schiro said the bulk of Landry-Walker’s team returns this season, primarily in the back court.
The Charging Buccaneers have won nine of their last 10 games and squeezed past New Iberia 38-36 in Tuesday’s regional round.
“They’re real similar with all of their guards back and they’re really good,” he said. “They have four or five really good guards. They didn’t have quite the size they had with the two 6-8 post players that graduated. They have a 6-6 kid who’s talented. They’re a just a good basketball team, and we’ll have to be ready to play. I feel good about where we’re at right now and I hope we keep it going Friday.”
Walker, which hadn’t reached the state tournament in 56 years until last year’s appearance, trailed Landry-Walker 26-23 at halftime, 39-37 after three quarters and 52-44 with 2:03 remaining in regulation.
That’s the instant when the Wildcats turned exclusively to their full-court pressure to force several turnovers and had possession of the ball and an opportunity to win the game in regulation but couldn’t get a shot off.
Walker’s frantic 9-1 run helped tie the game at 53-all and the Wildcats went on to cap their school’s historic moment with a 9-4 spurt in overtime.
Then-freshman Brian Thomas finished with 20 points to earn the game’s Outstanding Player honors, while Cook had 16 points and Darius Hampton 12.
“That was where all of the hard work, the workouts and conditioning from earlier in the season, that’s where it paid off,” Cook said. “We had to get it done on the defensive end. Shots weren’t falling, but we stuck together and played as a team.”
Said Schiro: “There’s no match to that at this point, that was an amazing game. “It was really a rough night shooting the basketball percentage wise. The perseverance was great, and we brought the first state championship to Walker.”
During the earlier meeting this season – the fourth game of the year for Walker – the Wildcats trailed 31-22 at halftime and led 44-41 after three quarters but were outscored in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Cook, who averages a team-high 28.8 points, scored 16 of his career-high points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a pair of 3-pointers in OT, and Calvin Watson made 3-of-4 free throws.
Thomas, who averages 18.4 points, had 18 points for the Wildcats.
“We’re coming into the game with a lot of confidence,” Cook said of his team’s seven-game win streak. “We’re not scared of anybody. We love the competition. We love the atmosphere and it should be a packed house. If we play our best, there’s no one that can stick with us.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.