Family Christian picked up a 55-53 win over Springfield in boys basketball action Monday at Springfield.
The Bulldogs led 44-43 heading into the fourth quarter, but FCA closed the game with a 12-9 run. Springfield went 6-for-10 from the line and 4-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs hit seven 3-pointers in the game, with Matt Grace scoring 16 points, including four treys, and Tyler Ratcliff adding 11 points on three 3-pointers.
Bam McKay had nine points, and Chris Brown added eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.