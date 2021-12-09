FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Denham Springs got off to a slow start in a one-point loss to Livonia on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets came out determined to not let the same thing happen again in their game against Springfield in the Livingston Parish Tournament on Wednesday.
Denham Springs (7-2) put together a solid first quarter then held off several small runs by the Bulldogs (5-2) before pulling away for a 65-52 win at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“We’ve stressed that the last day-and-a-half, about getting off to a good start, and I thought we did here,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “But then I thought in the second quarter, we got a little complacent and forgot who we were a little bit. Credit Springfield. They didn’t tuck it in. They came back fighting.”
Springfield coach Billy Dreher lamented the Bulldogs’ turnovers, especially early in the game.
“We preach over and over about playing team basketball, moving the ball and taking good shots and that, but in the first quarter, we might have had eight turnovers,” Dreher said. “It was sloppy. We knew they’d come out and do some 2-2-1 type trapping. We had guys open, but it either went through their hands or they threw it right to them.”
“We have the pieces to be a pretty good team,” Dreher continued. “We’ve just got a long ways to work and to understand to play as a team to run the offense, to do the little things on defense, rotations and all that type of stuff that it takes to be a good team. There are just too many breakdowns at times. When you’re playing quality teams, you can’t have those bad quarters and those breakdowns …”
Denham Springs advances to the semifinals to face No. 1 seed Walker at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Springfield meets Maurepas at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation bracket.
The Yellow Jackets went 6-for-6 at the line early in the first quarter, with Jordan Reams hitting four straight free throws and a basket during a run which put DSHS ahead 10-3.
Reams’ 3-pointer pushed the lead to 15-5 before Denham led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
“Our football players have been struggling a little bit at the free-throw line, which is normal,” Caballero said. “I thought tonight we made some and I thought we pushed the ball up the floor early in the first and kind of got a little separation there, and they were playing catch-up the whole time …”
J.K. O'Conner hit a trey to extend the lead to 26-9 before Springfield started to chip away with Kobe Dykes scoring six points in a burst which cut the advantage to 26-17.
Dykes led the Bulldogs with 25 points, with 10 coming in the second quarter, as eight players scored.
From there, Denham Springs closed with a burst that put the Yellow Jackets up 31-19 at halftime.
Dykes completed a three-point play to start the third quarter, keying a run that got the Bulldogs within 35-27 on Amir Chaney’s jumper.
“They’ve got a couple of guys out there that can play, and we knew that coming in,” Caballero said. “They made some plays, and they got back in it, and then the bench for them gets back in it, and then you’re back to square one again, but … we’ve got some seniors on this team, and I thought they responded well.”
But Denham Springs countered with a 9-0 run, capped by Maison Vorise’s steal and layup for a 44-27 lead.
“You take two bad shots, and then all of a sudden, in basketball runs will kill you,” Dreher said. “We knew we were underdogs coming into the game, but I would have liked to have played a little better, especially in the first quarter.”
Springfield put together an 8-2 burst that ended on Chaney’s basket, cutting the DSHS lead to 46-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Chaney’s transition layup to start the fourth quarter got the Bulldogs within 46-37 before the Yellow Jackets began working the boards and taking advantage of Springfield turnovers to key a run that pushed the lead to 61-39 on JaBarry Fortenberry’s basket.
Fortenberry led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points – 12 in the fourth quarter – as nine DSHS players scored. Reams had 12 and Vorise 10.
“I need to play some more guys, and I’m starting to get a little confidence in some of the guys coming off the bench,” Caballero said. “With that being said, if we can get in there and start playing eight to 10 guys, I think it will benefit us down the road where we can finish a little stronger than we did last year.”
The Bulldogs got within 63-49 before Hayden Jarrell’s steal and layup.
Springfield’s Beau Husser hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to account for the final margin.
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs 53, French Settlement 28
Boys: Denham Springs 65, Springfield 52
Girls: Walker 67, Live Oak 18
Boys: Walker 78, Holden 41
Thursday
Girls: Maurepas vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.
Boys: Maurepas vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Albany vs. Holden, 6 p.m.
Boys: Live Oak vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls: Springfield vs. Doyle, 3 p.m.
Boys: Doyle vs. Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Denham Springs vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
Boys: Denham Springs vs. Walker 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls consolation final: noon
Boys consolation final: 1:30 p.m.
Girls third place game: 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.