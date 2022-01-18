MAUREPAS – Holden used a nice run to open the game, sparking a win over Maurepas in the District 7-B opener, and both teams got a look at the future of their programs in the process.
The early lead enabled the Rockets to score a 62-39 win over the Wolves at Maurepas on Tuesday.
“We wanted to start quick. We wanted to be aggressive. We wanted to get the ball down the floor,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said after his team moved to 11-10 and 1-0. “I thought we did all of those things. We fouled way too much tonight – kind of stuck our hand in the cookie jar a little too often. We were able get everybody on the floor. I thought even our young guys got out there and played well.”
Holden primarily took advantage of Maurepas turnovers during a 13-0 run to start the game.
“We were working from behind early,” Maurepas coach Tyler Dawsey said after his team dropped to 7-17 and 0-1. “In the first quarter, I think we had 10 turnovers, but they play full-court, man-to-man, pressure defense, and when they’re allowed to play that way, they’re really good, and they can be in a game with anybody. I’m actually missing a ballhandler right now (Colby Penalber with a shoulder injury), so that kind of came into play with some turnovers, and they got off on that fast run, and they really never looked back after that. I think after that, we did a decent job trying to keep it in within range, but eventually they just kind of ran off with it.”
A 3-pointer by Maurepas’ John Rodriguez cut the lead to 17-8, but a steal and layup by Holden’s Eldridge Ahumada keyed a run that stretched the lead to 24-10.
Maurepas’ Logan Guedry hit a 3-pointer, but Holden’s Jake Forbes connected on a trey at the buzzer, giving the Rockets a 27-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Maurepas hit four treys in the game, with Guedry connecting on two in the first quarter.
“When we were actually able to handle their pressure and get it past half-court and play our style of offense, that’s kind of what we’ve been living on and that’s kind of what’s got us to seven wins this year is playing together as a team, trusting one another, and kind of making that extra pass to get that open three …,” Dawsey said. “We’ve been hitting shots recently. When we get those passes and we get those shots up, we’ve been hitting them lately.”
Ahumada, who finished with 15 points, and Forbes, who had 16, each had 10 in the first quarter for the Rockets.
“We talked about getting to the rim, and he (Ahumada) did a great job of getting by his guy and getting a good shot,” DuBois said. “His mid-range shot is one of the best we’ve got. He makes that little elbow shot. We stat it at practice. He’s at the top of our list on that shot. Him getting off the dribble and to the rim a little bit helped, and it kind of sparked us to a good, little run there.”
Holden extended the lead to 38-22 on Daniel Contreras’ inside basket.
From there, Maurepas took over with 16 seconds left in the first half, and Gavin Reine was fouled on a drive to the basket. He hit a free throw with 5.9 seconds left, but Holden’s Tyler Thompson completed a three-point play with 0.8 second left on the ensuing trip down the floor, giving the Rockets a 41-23 lead at halftime.
“This is pretty big,” said Thompson, who finished with 13 points. “We needed it. It’s a very good energy win for us.”
A pair of free throws by Maurepas’ Prestin Vicknair made the score 44-25, but Holden countered with a 13-4 run to close out the quarter, taking a 57-29 lead into the fourth.
“The last time we played them in the parish tournament, we did a better job that game trying to take more charges, trying to stop their drives,” Dawsey said. “This game, we didn’t do that. This season, we’ve kind of banked on that half-court defense, trying to be in the gap, trying to take charges, and we didn’t do a good job of that tonight, so on the defensive end that hurt us.”
Vicknair led Maurepas with 12 points, while Reine had eight and Rodriguez and Guedry each had seven.
Reine was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made two of three free throws to make the score 60-35 when DuBois emptied his bench with 5:29 to play.
Dawsey also worked in his younger players, with Rodriguez converting on a three-point play with 4:09 to play, making the score 61-38.
“After the parish tournament, we were kind of putting together some good games, and then when Penalber went out, we’re having to re-figure out who we are,” Dawsey said. “We’re starting to do that, but it’s kind of late in the year to do that, so I’m having to go to my bench a little bit more (with) John Rodriguez coming off the bench, Nathan Pickerell coming off the bench, and just getting them some experience for the future.”
Dawsey said he played all but two of his players in Tuesday’s game.
“A lot of what’s on the court is sophomores, freshmen and eighth grade,” he said. “That in itself is going play out in the long run, just letting them get in-game experience, because it’s hard to simulate that at practice. Just getting that in-game experience with them is a big help and letting them learn how to play together and play at this pace.”
Alex Aime had a free throw for Maurepas, and Holden got one from Hunter Vancel with 1:21 to play to account for the final margin.
Maurepas went 11-for-23 from the line, while Holden was 10-for-16.
“We had two eighth-graders step on the floor tonight and I thought played really well,” DuBois said. “We had a bunch of JV guys that haven’t gotten a chance to get minutes … not a lot of JV games, so getting a chance to see them and see what we have coming back for next year (and) who can slide into some minutes is big. We’ve got to develop them.”
Dawsey praised his team’s effort.
“As always, I’m proud of the way that we play,” he said. “We play hard. We play to the end. I think tonight our defense could have been better, but with us re-figuring out who we are, I can’t thank the guys enough for showing up everyday and playing hard and playing the way they play.”
GIRLS GAME
The girls game between Holden and Maurepas was cancelled because of COVID issues with Maurepas. The game will not be made up and will be a forfeit win for Holden, Maurepas coach Anthony Gregoire said.
