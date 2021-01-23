Live Oak got off to a fast start on its way to a 75-47 win over Ascension Christian in non-district basketball action on Friday at C.B. Wheat Gym.
The Eagles led 26-16 at the end of the first quarter, with Justin Morris scoring 10 of his 14 points and Chase Vallot adding eight of his 14 points during the same stretch.
Baylor Wells had three 3-pointers in the second quarter as part of a 13-point game, helping the Eagles build a 50-24 lead at halftime.
The Eagles hit eight 3-pointers in the game.
