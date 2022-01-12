SPRINGFIELD – Springfield got off to a fast start to spark a win over Albany on Tuesday, and both teams are now looking ahead to the season’s stretch run.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter, helping key a 49-38 win over the Hornets at Springfield.
“Any game, obviously, you want to try to jump on somebody early,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said after the Bulldogs moved to 13-4. “Owen (Hodges) hasn’t beaten Albany in his career, I don’t think, and it’s been a while for a Springfield win over Albany. This game meant a lot to us to come out and win. We need some power points. It’s a big week for us to try to move up. With some of our schedule, we’re not getting some of the points we need. Now, the schedule gets a lot tougher the rest of the year, so we need to win some of those games. We had a couple of goals of a winning season and then hopefully getting a home playoff game, which we’ve still got a lot of work to do to make that happen.”
Meanwhile, Albany dropped to 9-11 on the season.
“We played a Springfield team tonight that was hungrier than us,” Albany coach Chris Carter said. “They wanted it more. They played for 32 minutes. We shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers, not very smart decisions, very smart basketball out there. We’re playing decent on defense. We have to score more, though.”
Hodges and Rowen Harris hit 3-pointers and Kobe Dykes scored four points in the first quarter, helping the Bulldogs to a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“They hit three 3s right off the bat, and it’s really the guys that we wanted shooting them for them,” Carter said. “They have a little more depth in scoring, and that makes it a tough matchup. No. 11 (Dykes), he’s an All-Parish player in my opinion, and then No. 3 (Hodges), he handled the ball. He was a pretty good point guard for them tonight.”
Hodges had 15 points with three 3-pointers, including two in the second quarter. Chris Brown added eight points for the Bulldogs.
Albany cut the lead to 24-17 at halftime as J.J. Doherty scored six of his team-high 16 points in the second quarter. Destin Gentry added nine points for the Hornets.
“I’m not making any excuses at all, but we have to find out who is going to step up on offense,” Carter said. “We lost six players at the break (to academic issues) – all key contributors, one starter, and a bunch of depth, so everybody’s got to step up. I’m just waiting for that to happen. As far as a second leading scorer, sometimes we get a second scorer in double digits, but it’s not consistent, so we’ve got to have J.J. plus maybe one or two others step up if we’re going to get past 40-50 points. Our hustle’s there. The defense is there. We’ve just got to quit giving up easy baskets on turnovers at half court.”
Springfield got a pair of 3-pointers from Hodges and another from Amir Chaney for all of its points in the second quarter.
“We tried to shoot a few too many threes, I thought at times,” Dreher said. “For the most part, I think we almost won every quarter and played it even. That’s your goal in any game.”
The Bulldogs led 39-28 heading into the fourth quarter as Dykes scored eight of his 16 points to spark Springfield.
Each team scored 10 in the fourth quarter, but Dreher focused on the Bulldogs’ 0-for-5 effort at the line in the final period.
“You’ve got to make them,” Dreher said. “I preach to these guys … a lot of these games the rest of the season, they’re going to be six, seven point games roughly either way. You’ve got to make decisions down the stretch – not turning it over and making free throws and that. We could have finished the game a little better, I thought, but I’m pleased with the effort and the win.”
Doherty had six points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets.
“We’re looking at 14 games left and still a lot to play for,” Carter said. “We’ve got a tough schedule down the stretch. We’ve got to play Hannan twice, who is the frontrunner in our district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.