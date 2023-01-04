LIVINGSTON – Coming into its game with St. Helena, the Doyle boys basketball team hadn’t played a game since Dec. 19, and the Hawks took advantage.
St. Helena used a solid run in the first quarter to key a 61-52 win over the Tigers at the Doyle Elementary gym on Tuesday.
“They’re athletic, got guys that can shoot it, and they’ve got some size,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “It’s a tough matchup regardless even if we played well. We obviously looked like a team that hadn’t practiced in a few weeks, but St. Helena had a little bit to do with that as well too.”
The Hawks rode a 16-5 run out of the gate, capped by Antoine Baker’s 3-pointer. Baker finished with 14 points as the Hawks hit six 3-pointers and had three players in double figures.
From there, the Tigers found a groove with Boaz Kennedy hitting a basket then combining with Jachin Kennedy on a pair of 3-pointers to cut the lead to 18-13.
“I think they scored 16 points in the first three minutes or something and just got a lead,” Daniel Kennedy said. “We cut it … at different points but never could get it back. It was a rough start to the game. I’m proud of our effort. We didn’t ever quit, didn’t ever lay down, but at the end of the day, just got outplayed.”
St. Helena’s Jalen Chaney, who scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter, hit a 3-pointer, helping the Hawks grab a 24-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Daniel Kennedy started with a smaller lineup in an effort to try and get the Tigers get some offense going in transition.
“It didn’t work, and obviously had to go and start making changes,” Daniel Kennedy said. “That was the thought coming in – well, we’re not going to out-rebound them, so let’s play fast and see if we can get out and get some shooters going because if we’re hot and we’re on, then it looks really good. But if you’re not, it doesn’t look good.”
Chaney hit another 3-pointer to start the scoring in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 27-15 before a 3-pointer by Doyle’s Cody Lovett cut the advantage to 29-22.
“We didn’t do a good job of attacking inside out. We relied on perimeter shots,” Daniel Kennedy said after the Tigers hit seven 3-pointers. We’re a good perimeter-shooting team most of the time, but it’s usually because you’re attacking, you’re getting inside out whether it’s throwing to the post or driving and kicking, and we didn’t attack very well most of the game. There were some times we were able to penetrate and get some better looks. I think it was during that stretch that we probably had a little run there.”
The Hawks pushed ahead 35-22 before going into halftime with a 35-24 lead after Ray Smith’s basket.
It was Smith’s first game of the season for the Tigers after becoming eligible to play, while Boaz Kennedy returned to action after playing in just one game earlier this season before dealing with an ankle injury.
“It was good to have Boaz and Ray,” Daniel Kennedy said. “Neither one of them had really played all year, so it was good to have those guys back. You could tell (they were) rusty, obviously, because both of them are really good players. It’s good to see some of that chemistry.”
St. Helena’s Jamareus Mack scored all 13 of his points in the first half.
Baker’s basket extended the lead to 37-24 to open the third quarter, but Doyle followed with a burst that cut the advantage to 34-31 on Jachin Kennedy’s 3-pointer. Jachin Kennedy had nine points on three treys.
The Hawks slowed the pace offensively but continued to score, taking a 45-34 lead into the fourth quarter on Jaivyn Williams’ basket to end the third.
Williams hit a jumper to open the fourth quarter, stretching the lead to 47-34, and the Hawks extended the advantage to 56-43 on Chaney’s 3-pointer.
Lovett, who finished with 13 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, hit two 3-pointers during a burst which cut the advantage to 59-52 with 17.7 seconds left. Lovett had three treys in the game.
Payton Jones added 12 points for the Tigers with six in the fourth quarter.
The Hawks missed the front end of a one-and-one with 16.1 seconds left, but the Tigers missed a 3-pointer.
St. Helena missed a pair of free throws but got a steal, leading to a pair of free throws by Baker for the final margin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.