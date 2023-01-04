Doyle vs St Helena boys Payton Jones

Doyle's Payton Jones (22) comes down with a rebound against St. Helena.

 Renee Glascock | The News

LIVINGSTON – Coming into its game with St. Helena, the Doyle boys basketball team hadn’t played a game since Dec. 19, and the Hawks took advantage.

St. Helena used a solid run in the first quarter to key a 61-52 win over the Tigers at the Doyle Elementary gym on Tuesday.

