Walker jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter to key a 62-46 win over Denham Springs High in District 4-5A action at Hornsby Gym on Tuesday.
Six players scored in the first quarter as the Wildcats, who came into the game at No. 12 in the Class 5A power rankings by Geauxpreps.com, built a 21-6 lead. DSHS closed the gap a bit as Walker led 37-20 at halftime.
Gavin Harris and Donald Butler each scored 18 points for Walker, which led 50-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Warren Young Jr. added 11 points for the Wildcats.
Elijah Gilmore led DSHS, which came into the game at No. 33 in the Class 5A power rankings, with 13 points, while Jordan Reams had 11 and Nick Cosby 10.
