Parish Tournament Walker-Live Oak Boys Ja'Cory Thomas, Hayden Ray

Walker's Ja'Cory Thomas (1) works to the goal as Live Oak's Hayden Ray defends during Friday's game.

LIVINGSTON – The Walker boys basketball team is back in familiar territory at the Livingston Parish Tournament.

The top-seeded Wildcats built on a solid first quarter to key an 85-46 win over Live Oak in Friday’s semifinal at the Doyle Elementary gym.

Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro discusses his team's win over Live Oak in the semifinals of the Livingston Parish Tournament.
Parish Tournament Live Oak-Walker Boys Hayden Ray, Brandon Bardales

Live Oak's Hayden Ray drives to the basket as Walker's Brandon Bardales trails during Friday's game.

