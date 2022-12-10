LIVINGSTON – The Walker boys basketball team is back in familiar territory at the Livingston Parish Tournament.
The top-seeded Wildcats built on a solid first quarter to key an 85-46 win over Live Oak in Friday’s semifinal at the Doyle Elementary gym.
Walker advances to play No. 2 seed French Settlement for the tournament title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“That’s where we want to be,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “That’s what we said going in. We want to leave no doubt about why we’re the No. 1 seed, and that’s what we’re trying to do. (Saturday) we play French Settlement, and they’re tough. They’ve got some good players … and they’ve got experience. They’re a good team. They play well together and they’re tough, so it’s going to be a good matchup.”
Live Oak coach Tiras Magee credited the Wildcats for their effort turning Eagle turnovers into points.
“I thought we played them tough for the first quarter and half, and then you look around you’re down 20,” he said. “They’re athletic. They’re a very good team. They’re long. They cause turnovers. We got to throwing the ball all over the gym, and they got to converting those into layups and dunks. That’s what happens when you turn the ball over a lot.”
Live Oak (3-3) will face Denham Springs at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for third place.
The Wildcats (4-0) jumped out to a 17-8 lead and led 24-16 at the end of the first quarter after Live Oak’s Josiah Harrouch hit a pair of free throws with 7.6 seconds left.
The Eagles cut the lead to 26-19 on a free throw by Hayden Ray with 6:17 to play in the first half, but the Wildcats took advantage of Live Oak turnovers, and the Eagles were unable to convert at the line during an 8-0 burst.
“I thought that would let them know that we could possibly play with them a little bit, and it didn’t quite turn out that way,” Magee said of the Eagles’ run to cut the lead. “When you’ve got a team full of athletes and kids that can play, that’s what happens.
“I knew it would be a dogfight, and I knew we had to do pretty much everything right in order to have a chance to stay in the game, and we just didn’t do that tonight, so that falls on me,” Magee said. “I have to do a better job of preparing my kids.”
Both teams went 13-for-23 from the line in the game, and Live Oak was 3-for-8 in the second quarter.
Ray hit a layup for the Eagles, but Walker’s Brandon Bardales hit a 3-pointer, keying a run which put the Wildcats up 48-21 at halftime.
“We’re just playing with a lot of energy, just keeping our guys playing with a lot of energy and creating a lot of havoc on the defensive end,” Schiro said. “A lot of times we talk about how if you play great defense, it leads to easy offense, and I think that’s what we got tonight – a lot easy baskets because we had some good defensive turnovers and things like that.”
Ja’Cory Thomas, who finished with eight points, had two dunks during the stretch, the second of which came on an alley-oop play on an assist from Bardales.
“That was good momentum,” Schiro said. “I think we came out in the second half and carried a little bit of that with us. It helps momentum, helps us keep our energy levels up.”
Bardales, who hit three 3-pointers in the game, scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, including eight in the second quarter. Brown also had 12 of his 14 points in the first half with six in the first quarter.
In the third quarter, Bardales hit a jumper off a turnover to put Walker ahead 60-28 before a technical foul on the Wildcats keyed a 7-0 burst from the Eagles in which Clayten Ray and Hayden Ray combined to go 4-for-4 at the line and Clayten Ray hit a 3-pointer, making the score 60-35.
Walker’s Austin Workman hit consecutive baskets and T.J. Sylve had another before Clayten Ray and Warren Young Jr. traded 3-pointers, putting Walker ahead 69-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Young Jr. finished with 11 points with two 3-pointers.
Workman’s 3-pointer with 4:23 to play put the Wildcats ahead 79-44, signaling the start of a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
“We don’t get to simulate this kind of athleticism in practice because we don’t really have these kind of guys,” Magee said of playing against Walker. “So what we try to do is, once we understand that the game is out of hand, let’s try to use this to try to get used to playing against this type of athleticism because as we go up in district you’ve got teams like East Ascension that has guys like this. Denham’s young, but they’ve got young, athletic guys that can play like this, so we’re going to have to be prepared to play against this kind of athleticism. We’ve just kind of try to take advantage of that and try to learn how to play against a team like this. We get to see it right back again (Saturday against Denham Springs), so that’s the beauty of the Livingston Parish Tournament.”
Hayden Ray led Live Oak with 13 points, with eight in the fourth quarter. Clayten Ray had nine with a pair of 3-pointers.
Workman and Mekhi Varnado each had nine points as 12 players scored for Walker.
“Our focus so far in the first four games has really been on us getting where we need to be, getting in shape, a lot of guys coming off the football field, but basically playing ourselves into shape, but it’s about playing hard, and I thought our guys played extremely hard and have played extremely hard through the first part of the season here,” Schiro said. “A little sloppy tonight. We really got sloppy throwing the ball around a little too much, but the effort was there. We can correct the fundamental mistakes and stuff like that, but the effort was there, so that’s what I was pleased with.”
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Doyle Elementary Gym
Dec. 5-10
BOYS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Albany 60, No. 9 Maurepas 36
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs 64, No. 6 Doyle 56, OT
No. 2 French Settlement 76, No. 7 Springfield 48
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Live Oak 69, No. 5 Holden 68
No. 1 Walker 78, Albany 31
Thursday, Dec. 8
Holden 62, Maurepas 37
French Settlement 62, Denham Springs 57, OT
Friday, Dec. 9
Doyle 71, Springfield 47
Walker 85, Live Oak 46
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation final: Holden vs. Doyle, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game: Denham Springs vs. Live Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game: French Settlement vs. Walker, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Doyle 63, No. 9 Maurepas 14
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 6 Springfield 54, No. 3 Denham Springs 48
No. 2 Albany 65, No. 7 Live Oak 26
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 5 French Settlement 55, No. 4 Holden 29
No. 1 Walker 73, Doyle 28
Thursday, Dec. 8
Holden 57, Maurepas 7
Albany 61, Springfield 44
Friday, Dec. 9
Denham Springs 48, Live Oak 27
Walker 73, French Settlement 17
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation championship: Holden vs. Denham Springs, noon
Third-place game: Springfield vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.
Championship game: Albany vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
