Zachary got off to a fast start to pick up a 63-50 win over Walker in District 4-5A play Friday at Walker.
The Broncos led 26-10 at the end of the first quarter, hitting five of their six 3-pointers for the game in the opening period.
Zachary led 36-22 at halftime before the Wildcats cut the lead to 47-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Broncos closed with a 16-8 run.
Gavin Harris led Walker with 19 points, while Donald Butler added 14 with eight in the third quarter. Warren Young Jr. scored 13.
