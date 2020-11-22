Hathaway got off to a fast start, picking up a 64-56 win over Doyle on Saturday.
Hathaway, which hit eight 3-pointers in the game, went on a 22-11 run in the first quarter as Kaydon Lopez and Jon Augorne each scored 11 points.
Doyle cut the lead to 27-21 at halftime before Hathaway went on a 21-15 run in the third quarter with Lopez, who scored 25 points, scoring 11 during the stretch and Noah Guidry adding eight.
Doyle, which had 11 3-pointers in the game, closed with a 20-16 run.
Logan Turner led Doyle with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, Braden Keen added 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and Andrew Yuratich scored 11 with one 3-pointer.
