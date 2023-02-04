WATSON – It took a little bit of time to get there, but once Walker found momentum against Live Oak, it didn’t let up.
The Wildcats snapped a tie in the first quarter with a run that set the tone for the remainder of the game in a 67-42 win over the Eagles to open District 5-5A play Friday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
Walker coach Anthony Schiro is hopeful the win sets the tone for the remainder of the Wildcats’ season.
“That’s where we’re at in the season,” Schiro said after his team moved to 23-5 and 1-0. “It’s district time. Four games left now. You win the next four, you’re going to be a district champion. That’s our incentive. That’s our motivation. You come in here and get a nice victory on the opening night of district, that’s all you can ask for.”
Live Oak dropped to 9-14 overall and 0-1 in district.
“I told our guys if we could stay close and defend well enough to stay within striking distance, we can have a chance, but man, (those guys) came out, made a run, got a couple turnovers, got a couple fast breaks, scored some layups, put the game up by nine or 11 points, and then they just kind of built on that from the second half on up,” Eagles coach Tiras Magee said. “That was pretty much it after that.”
The game was tied at 4-4 before Warren Young Jr.’s basket keyed a run that put the Wildcats ahead 16-1 at the end of the first quarter.
Ja’Cory Thomas was the catalyst, scoring three straight baskets after Young’s, with a steal and layup making the score 14-4.
“We always want to keep the pace up and beat them in transition,” said Thomas, who led the Wildcats with 16 points as nine players scored. “We always like to put pressure on them, get in the press. We get a lot of steals in the press, and that’s what helps us win games.”
Live Oak’s Nate Casher hit a free throw with 12.1 seconds to play in the first quarter before Young’s inside basket at the buzzer ended the first quarter.
“We had to get the pace to our advantage, and I think playing fast was to our advantage,” Schiro said. “It just took us a little while. Live Oak was doing a good job of handling the ball, not turning it over, running their offense through and kind of slowing us down. We weren’t getting in transition, so we had to run through our offense. We didn’t do a bad job, and we missed a few shots early, but once we got a couple easy breakaways and were able to get into the press and get the tempo to our advantage, I think that’s what really made the run happen, and from there, we didn’t really look back.”
Hayden Ray’s basket got Live Oak within 16-7, but Braylen Montgomery had a pair of baskets to bookend a run that put the Wildcats ahead 28-9 as the Wildcats worked the defensive boards and capitalized on Live Oak turnovers.
Kedric Brown’s basket pushed the lead to 37-13 before Casher’s bucket just before the buzzer made the score 37-15 at halftime.
“I thought my guys came out and did a decent job on them playing man on man, but those guys, they’ve got some athletes over there,” Magee said.
“If we continue to build on playing defense the way we’ve been playing defense, I think we’ll be OK moving forward in district,” Magee continued.
Ray finished with 10 points, eight of which came in the first half.
“Everybody knows us,” Magee said. “It’s no secret that the strength of our team is getting Hayden the ball down in the post. Anybody who watches us know that, so teams that scout us, they’re going to prepare to defend Hayden in the post, and we understand that, so other guys have got to step up and make plays. Some of those guys have got to step up and knock down outside shots and that will loosen some things up maybe a little bit for Hayden in the post, but I thought Hayden did a good job being patient tonight.”
Brandon Bardales, who finished with 12 points, scored the first five points of the third quarter. He had eight in the quarter, including a pair of treys, the second of which put the Wildcats up 47-18.
Walker hit four 3-pointers and was 7-for-20 from the line while the Eagles hit one trey while going 4-for-10 from the stripe.
Meanwhile, Casher gave Live Oak a spark, scoring nine of his 15 points in the third quarter with consecutive baskets making the score 47-24.
“Nate used his length a little bit to get some ball deflections and get some easy layups there for us,” Magee said. “We went to a 1-2-2 and put him at the top, and he did a good job on that. I was proud of him for doing that, trying to battle, trying to get us back in it. I thought all the guys played well.”
Walker led 50-26 heading into the fourth quarter on KJ Smith-Johnson’s basket.
The Wildcats slowed the pace late in the third quarter, and Live Oak got within 51-32 early in the fourth quarter after a pair of three-point plays by Landyn Hebert and Casher.
“We were trying to run a couple of different things we’ve actually been running really well, and then for some reason, tonight we just kind of got discombobulated,” Schiro said. “Of course they switched to their zone, and I was going to run it anyway. After we kind of got past that point, we went to the motion … and we started getting things in the middle, started getting some open looks from the perimeter on some inside-out kicks, and that’s what you want against a zone is that inside touch and kick to the outside for the spot up shot, and that’s what we did. I thought we did a pretty good job of that late and kept control of the game for the most part.”
Montgomery’s putback keyed a 7-0 burst for the Wildcats, and Live Oak cut the lead to 61-39 on Cameron Ivy’s 3-pointer before Walker’s Troy Sylve Jr. hit a trey to key a 6-3 burst to end the game.
“It definitely helped us when they slowed the tempo down, but those guys are well-seasoned guys,” Magee said. “He (Schiro) has got a bunch of seniors on there that understand what running an offense means and what they can get out of their offense.”
“Our guys are a little younger, so we’re still fighting to get to that point, and hopefully eventually we’ll get to that point,” Magee continued.
