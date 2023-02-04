Walker-Live Oak basketball

Walker's Carleiyon Johnson pulls down a rebound as Live Oak's Josiah Harrouch defends during Firday's game.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

WATSON – It took a little bit of time to get there, but once Walker found momentum against Live Oak, it didn’t let up.

The Wildcats snapped a tie in the first quarter with a run that set the tone for the remainder of the game in a 67-42 win over the Eagles to open District 5-5A play Friday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.

Walker's Ja'Cory Thomas discusses the Wildcats' win over Live Oak to open District 5-5A play.

