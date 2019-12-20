HOLDEN – A night after watching a lead slip away in a loss to French Settlement, Albany made sure it didn’t happen again.
The Hornets put together a 13-0 run in the first quarter to pull away from Holden and never looked back in a 65-38 win Friday at Holden.
“I think we’ve played hard four games straight if you want to include Walker last week,” Albany coach Chris Carter said after his team moved to 6-7. “We’ve played hard here, and I think that helped carry us into this week at least playing hard from parish tournament into now. I gave the guys off (Friday) morning practice and told them to sleep in. Maybe that helped a little bit because we had an emotional loss (Thursday) night.”
“If we can play defense like that, we can be in any game moving forward,” Carter continued.
Meanwhile, Holden dropped to 6-8, including 1-7 in its last eight games.
“(Holden assistant coach) David White came in, and he probably summed it up better than any of us – ‘We’ve just lost our way,’” Holden Landon DuBois said after he was ejected in the second quarter. “That doesn’t mean the world is ending. We just have to find our way to back to where we were at.”
Albany started the game with an 8-1 run before Holden got back-to-back 3-pointers from Nick Forbes to cut the lead to 8-7.
With the score 10-9, Caleb Puma’s 3-pointer keyed a 13-0 run, which was keyed by Holden turnovers, to put the Hornets up 23-9.
“We were just wanting to limit their offense, get them to one shot and then push it up the floor and score,” said Albany’s Caleb Puma, who had a game-high 20 points. “This is really big for us because we’re trying to get to .500 and we’re almost there. We’re pushing for it.”
Hartland Litolff hit a free throw with 5:55 to play in the second quarter to stop the run, making the score 24-10.
Puma’s basket pushed the lead to 28-12, when DuBois was hit with a technical foul and was ejected after picking up his second nine seconds later.
“That’s just a poor job by me,” DuBois said of the ejection. “I’ve been preaching to our kids about keeping control and controlling the things that they can control, and I lost my temper today, and that shouldn’t ever happen. I told the guys in the locker room, I apologized to them, because that’s just a poor job on my part.”
In the aftermath, made two free throws, making the score 30-12 before Coley Courtney scored five points during a 7-2 burst which cut the lead to 32-19.
“I think our kids kind of got caught up in the moment for a couple of minutes,” Carter said. “It took us a little while to settle down. I had to call a few timeouts and finally got to the end of the (second) quarter, and I told them to hold their composure, and that was the biggest thing.”
Albany led 36-20 at halftime and worked the boards as the Rockets struggled from the field to start the third quarter, pushing the advantage to 51-23 on Abraham Puma’s basket.
J.J. Doherty scored eight of his 18 points in the quarter as the Hornets led 53-30 going into the fourth quarter.
“I’m not going to lie, I’m discouraged, and I can’t be discouraged,” Holden’s Dylan Gueldner said after no Holden player scored in double digits. “I’ve got to lead these guys and do better than that. They’re counting on me, and I haven’t been there for them. I got ejected one game, and then not hitting the shots I usually do, so that’s on me. Me and Nick Forbes have got to do better at getting them hyped up, getting them out of that slump. We’ve just got to work harder.”
Forbes finished with nine points, Gueldner had eight and Courtney six.
Trey Yelverton added 10 points in the game for the Hornets.
In addition to its struggles from the field, Holden went 8-for-20 from the free-throw line.
The Hornets pushed the lead to 58-30 on Doherty’s free throw, but Gueldner connected on two straight baskets for the Rockets. That set off a 5-0 burst by the Hornets the ended when Holden’s Steve Garcia hit a 3-pointer.
“We have to find out who we are again,” DuBois said. “We’ve lost that over the last eight games, and we’ve just got to find that again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.