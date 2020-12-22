WALKER – Denham Springs High basketball coach Kevin Caballero was hoping the Yellow Jackets could use their games in the Walker Christmas Challenge to work on some little things the team struggled with in last week’s loss to Catholic High.
Denham Springs did that, and a little more.
JaBarry Fortenberry hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime and connected on a pair of free throws with 47.3 seconds left to seal a 67-65 win over Assumption at Walker High on Tuesday.
“It’s always it’s never as good as you think it is and it’s never as bad as you think it is,” Caballero said after his team moved to 9-4. “That was one of those ones where I told the kids they persevered. Perseverance was the key.”
While the overtime period won the game for the Yellow Jackets, the shot that sent the game into overtime was the highlight of the contest.
Assumption’s Laron Truehill made one free throw, putting the Mustangs ahead 59-56 with 4.2 seconds left, giving Fortenberry enough time to heave a shot from just over half-court which found the mark as the buzzer sounded to end regulation tied at 59-59.
“I made a turnover,” said Fortenberry, who finished with 26 points. “I felt like I had to make the shot to get back in the game. We needed it. It was more important. I felt it. It felt like I was going to make it.”
Denham Springs’ Elijah Gilmore, who finished with 19 points, scored the first four points in overtime before Truehill completed a three-point play to cut the lead to 63-62 with 2:18 left.
Gilmore came up with a steal and fed to Fortenberry, who was fouled and missed a pair of free throws.
Truehill followed with an inside basket to cut the lead to 65-64, and the Yellow Jackets worked the ball around before Fortenberry was fouled and connected on a pair of free throws with 47.3 seconds remaining.
“It feels good,” Fortenberry said of making the free throws. “I was fatigued, but I made them.”
Assumption’s Brian Johnson was fouled on a 3-point attempt but made just one of three free throws to make the score 67-65 with 27.1 seconds to play.
“We made some mistakes, but I think our aggressiveness and our hustle overcame those,” Caballero said. “We fouled a 3-point shooter, and that’s a freshman just trying to do his job. I had just told him not to let him shoot a three, and he’s out there and just got a little too close, and he’ll learn from it. We got some defensive rebounds, made some plays down the stretch, and fortunately we were on the good end this time.”
Johnson got a steal, but the Mustangs missed a pair of shots before Jayden Tyler was fouled and missed two free throws with 7.1 seconds left. The Mustangs got the rebound, missed one shot and, and missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the game.
“JaBarry gave us that opportunity with that three there at the buzzer,” Caballero said. “It looked pretty bleak, but he hit a big shot, and I told the kids that would give us a chance, that doesn’t give us a win. I was really proud of them that last four minutes and overtime. We made a couple of free throws that we didn’t do the other night, and it helped us, and we battled on the defensive end.”
Denham Springs trailed 40-36 going into the fourth quarter and 47-38 on Colby Blanchard’s 3-pointer before chipping into the lead.
Gilmore and Fortenberry had baseline layups, with Gilmore’s coming off a steal, during a burst which cut the lead to 48-46.
The score was tied twice – the last time at 50-50 on Fortenberry’s layup – before his jumper keyed a run which put the Yellow Jackets ahead 55-51. But Johnson’s 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 burst which gave the Mustangs a 58-55 lead.
Denham Springs’ Nick Cosby hit a free throw with 5.6 seconds left and intentionally missed the second after the Yellow Jackets called timeout. Truehill was fouled and missed the first free throw, setting up the end of regulation.
“We were trying to offensive rebound and miss a free throw, but I knew with 5.6, that once we didn’t get it, you still had to foul, and we did immediately, and I think it ended up with 4.6 and JaBarry got an extra dribble in there and he made the shot to send it to overtime,” Caballero said.
The score was tied 25-25 at halftime, but the Mustangs worked the boards and took advantage of DSHS turnovers to pull ahead 39-32 before going into the fourth quarter with a 40-36 lead.
Mason Vomse hit a pair of 3-pointers and Fortenberry another, helping the Yellow Jackets build a 15-5 lead heading into the second quarter.
“In an 11 o’clock game, you’ve got to get off to good start,” Caballero said. “In their defense, their best player (Tyler, who finished with 17 point) didn’t play in that first quarter, and he was pretty special. I thought that Elijah did a good job on him.”
From there, Assumption chipped away, with Tyler’s steal and layup cutting the lead to 24-20. Tyler’s 3-pointer began a 5-0 burst which helped tie the score at halftime.
