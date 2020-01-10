LIVINGSTON – Heading into Thursday’s game with Lee High Magnet, Doyle basketball coach Daniel Kennedy was hopeful his team could put up a solid performance against the Patriots.
Some foul trouble by the Tigers and a some torrid 3-point shooting by Lee High, however, changed a few things as the Patriots pulled away for an 85-66 victory at Doyle.
But that doesn’t mean Kennedy and his team are heading into district play next week on a down note.
“What we want to take away and learn from it is more than anything else, how to play in foul trouble,” Kennedy said after Braden Keen fouled out, John Barrios spent time on the bench in foul trouble and Andrew Yuratich left the game with an ankle injury on top of Lee hitting 15 3-pointers as a team. “I’ve had a player here or there be in foul trouble, but not a team – not where we have multiple guys in real foul trouble, and that’s what I want to learn. Just learn as a team, and me as a coach as well. I could have done some things differently to slow the game down because we were in foul trouble, so I need to do a better job as well …”
Doyle led 12-9 in the first quarter before Lee’s Quentin Henry made consecutive baskets, sparking a 7-2 burst to close out the first quarter giving the Patriots a 16-14 lead.
The Tigers got within a point twice – the second time on Yuratich’s basket, cutting the lead to 20-19. But Lee’s Jacob Wilson hit a pair of 3-pointers during a run that enabled the Patriots to stretch the lead to 28-21.
The Tigers, who were playing without Barrios, who was in foul trouble, lost Keen and Yuratich to the bench after both picked fouls 45 seconds apart. Keen had four fouls at halftime.
The Tigers trailed 32-24 but stayed close as Logan Turner’s 3-pointer keyed a 6-2 burst which cut the lead to 34-30 before Lee’s Andrew Davison hit an inside basket just before the buzzer, giving the Patriots a 36-30 lead at halftime.
Thomas Hodges’ basket got the Tigers within 40-37 before Lee hit a pair of 3-pointers to push the lead to 46-37.
Yuratich picked up his fourth foul then injured his ankle with 4:43 to play in the third quarter and Keen fouled out with 2:10 to go in the quarter.
Lee began to pull away as Jacob Wilson’s trey keyed a run which enabled the Patriots to go into the fourth quarter with a 60-49 lead.
“Not having Braden or Drew, our two main ball handlers … took us out of anything offensively that we really could do at that point,” Kennedy said. “That’s our two best ball handlers, so one’s fouled out, and the other one hurt his ankle. That changed the dynamic for us as well.”
Wilson finished with 25 points and five 3-pointers, while Davison had 15 and three treys and Zavier Sims added 13 points with two 3-pointers.
Lee connected on six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including four from Timothy Kullman, who finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers.
“We were down six at halftime and had missed some free throws, but guys that came off the bench did a wonderful job of kind of managing it, so I was really pleased at halftime, and even in the third quarter,” Kennedy said. “I thought we kind of kept it close enough, but once we had to change defense, I knew they shot the ball really well. Even against our man (defense), they shot it well, so any time we had to go to anything different, obviously they shot it well.”
Barrios scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, while Turner had 14 with four 3-pointers, Landon Wolfe scored eight and Yuratich and Keen each had seven.
“Coach said toward the beginning of the game that this is going to be a playoff atmosphere, and it’s going to be a good learning experience,” Barrios said. “What he just told us (after the game) was … he’s glad that he got the experience to put in some younger guys so they can get some minutes to see how they would execute, and they executed good, even though the game didn’t turn out the way we wanted.”
