Four players scored in double figures, and French Settlement put together a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 91-72 win over Pope John Paul II in District 10-2A basketball action Friday at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
The Lions hit nine 3-pointers, with Edward Allison collecting five as part of a 25-point effort. Jonas LeBourgeois added 21 points, Cedric Witkowski added 20, and Draven Smith had 15.
French Settlement led 61-48 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring PJP 30-24 in the fourth quarter
FSHS opened with an 18-9 run in the first quarter and led 37-25 at halftime.
PJP hit 13 3-pointers, five of which came from Jake Ahner, who had 20 points with four 3-pointers and 14 points in third quarter.
