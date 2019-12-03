HOLDEN – This year’s Livingston Parish boys basketball tournament has the opportunity to an historic event.
Start with Walker’s pursuit of a fifth consecutive championship, a feat that’s only been accomplished by Denham Springs (2000-04).
There’s also the chance for Wildcats coach Anthony Schiro to become the winningest coach in the 35-year history of the event with a seventh championship – snapping a tie with former parish coaching legend Mark Erdey of Springfield.
When the basketball’s tipped off for the five-day Livingston Parish tournament Dec. 10-14 at Holden High School, four-time defending champion Walker opens as the No. 1 seed which was awarded to the Wildcats during Tuesday’s seed meeting.
Walker won’t begin play until Dec. 12 at 7:30 against the winner of No. 8 Albany-No. 9 Maurepas.
“We talked about that with some of the players,” Schiro said. “I reminded them we’re the defending parish champions and we want to do it again. That’s the goal, but that’s everybody’s goal.
“It’s a pride issue,” said Schiro, who led Albany to a title in 2005 and his first at Walker in 2010. “It’s a great tournament, a great event that’s a big deal for our parish. Each team wants to win a parish tournament. No matter what the field looks like or whoever the best team is in the parish, if you can it you’ve accomplished something.”
While Walker garnered a customary position atop the nine-team field, Doyle did not.
The Tigers grabbed the No. 2 seed followed by Denham Springs, Live Oak, French Settlement, Holden, Springfield, Albany and Maurepas.
Doyle opposes seventh-seeded Springfield in first-round action at 4:30 on Dec. 11.
“To be honest I was shocked, I didn’t think we’d get the No. 2 seed,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy, who directed Albany to the 2008 parish title. “We’ve gotten off to a good start and there’s some excitement in our community on the boys side.”
No. 8 Albany and No. 9 Maurepas open play at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 with fourth-seeded Live Oak facing fifth-seeded French Settlement at 7:30 p.m.
Third-seeded Denham Springs and host sixth-seeded Holden meet for the second time in a week at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets took a 75-50 win over the Rockets in last week’s Doyle tournament.
“Obviously, Walker’s the No. 1 seed and that 2-6 (seeds) probably could have gone any way for a number of other teams,” Kennedy said. “We feel fortunate to be the No. 2 seed.
“We’ve never been in this situation,” Kennedy said. “Unfortunately, the boys program hasn’t been there. We’re trying to get there, and this will hopefully be a stepping-stone for us. We’ll see what we can do with some higher expectations.”
Walker opened the season last Saturday with a 72-56 loss to Bonnabel in St. Augustine’s Festgiving event in New Orleans. The Wildcats travel to Lake Charles on Thursday and play in the talent-laden Showdown in The Lake, opening play against Leesville.
“We’re still figuring out who we are,” Schiro said. “It’s going to take us a little while. I’ve got some good, young players that’s got some figuring out to do and I think we’ll be OK. We’re going to a great tournament this week, and when we get to the parish tournament it will be a good measuring stick of where we are at this point in the season.”
2019 Boys Livingston Parish Tournament schedule
At Holden High School
Tuesday, Dec. 10
4:30 p.m. – Albany vs. Maurepas
7:30 p.m. – Live Oak vs. French Settlement
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. – Springfield vs. Doyle
7:30 p.m. – Denham Springs vs. Holden
Thursday
4:30 p.m. – Albany/Maurepas loser vs. Live Oak/French Settlement loser
7:30 p.m. – Walker vs. Albany/Maurepas winner
Friday
4:30 p.m. – Denham Springs/Holden winner vs. Doyle/Springfield winner
7:30 p.m. – Walker/Albany/Maurepas winner vs. Live Oak/French Settlement winner
Saturday
1:30 p.m. – Consolation championship
4:30 p.m. – Third place game
7:30 p.m. – Championship game
