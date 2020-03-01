Franklin got started early and never looked back in a 66-46 win over French Settlement in Class 2A first-round playoff basketball action on Friday.
The Hornets outscored FSHS 25-12, hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter before leading 37-20 at halftime.
Franklin extended the lead to 56-32 heading into the fourth quarter before the Lions closed with a 14-10 run.
Will McMorris led the Lions with 15 points on five 3-pointers, while Cedric Witkowski added 14, including seven in the third quarter. Edward Allison had seven points for FSHS.
Franklin had eight 3-pointers in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.