DENHAM SPRINGS – The Live Oak and Denham Springs High boys basketball teams have made a habit of turning in some competitive games against one another over the past few seasons, and the latest chapter didn’t disappoint.
The Eagles cut the lead to two in the third quarter before the Yellow Jackets hit a flurry of 3-pointers during a run to pull away in 58-48 victory Tuesday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
Yellow Jackets coach Kevin Caballero said he had a feeling about how the game was going unfold after watching the DSHS and Live Oak freshman and JV teams play before the varsity game.
“I watched the freshman game, and they came out and guarded us in the freshman game,” Caballero said after DSHS moved to 24-8 and 2-2 in District 5-5A play. “They came out and guarded us in the JV game. I told the guys before the game ‘they aren’t going to get in a zone. You punched them in the face, and they’re going to come out here and try to punch you in the face,’ and that’s exactly what they did. A credit to (Live Oak coach Tiras Magee). His guys were getting after us.”
Live Oak dropped to 9-18 overall and 0-4 in league play and lost its ninth straight game.
“With Denham and Live Oak, I don’t know what it is, but it just seems like we get up to play each other,” Magee said. “I think Denham’s missing a few starters there, so that kind of made the game a little more even, I guess.”
Denham Springs led 27-24 at halftime, and a 3-pointer by Brock Smith extended the lead to 30-24 before a pair of inside baskets from Live Oak’s Josiah Harrouch and Hayden Ray, who finished with 12 points, cut the lead to 30-28.
From there, Denham’s Maison Vorise and Jermaine O’Conner hit consecutive 3-pointers and Smith added another during a run that extended the lead to 42-38.
“In high school basketball, the 3-point shot’s a big weapon,” Caballero said after the Yellow Jackets hit six in the game. “If you can string two or three of those in a row, the next thing you know, a four-point lead goes to a 13-point lead and the other team is scrambling.”
Said Magee: “That’s pretty much the difference in the ball game, those guys stepping up and knocking down those shots. It was their home floor, senior night, in their gym. That’s what you’re supposed to do on your home floor. You’re supposed to be able to knock down shots, and they were able to do that.”
Smith finished with 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers while going 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.
“It helped us get our energy up and increased the tempo for us,” Smith said of the run.
Live Oak’s Traven Barnes hit a basket before a layup by Vorise at the buzzer put the Yellow Jackets ahead 44-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Vorise finished with 15 points, including an 8-for-10 effort at the line.
Live Oak scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, with Harrouch’s inside basket cutting the lead to 44-36. Another basket by Harrouch made the score 46-38 before Denham Springs started to pull away, doing most of its damage at the free-throw line.
The Yellow Jackets went 20-for-26 from the line, while Live Oak was 5-for-11.
“I thought every time they made a push, we got to the free-throw line,” Caballero said after DSHS went 12-for-14 from the stripe in the fourth quarter. “Sometimes young kids don’t understand that you can win the game at the free-throw line, and we made enough of them in the fourth quarter.”
James Taylor, who finished with 10 points, hit two free throws to put Denham Springs ahead 52-40 to play before Rekiyan Jackson’s basket cut the lead to 52-44 with 1:23 left in the game.
The Yellow Jackets also ate up the clock in the fourth quarter, working the ball around deliberately, which Magee, a former DSHS assistant coach under Caballero, said wasn’t a surprise.
“They run the flex offense; they run it well,” Magee said. “They run some time off and get a basket out of it, and that’s what the flex does for you. Cab’s a great coach, and that shows right there in that little span why he is who he is. Hats off to Cab. I come from Cab, so I understood what he was doing. That’s where I’m trying to get to.”
Denham Springs went 4-for-4 at the line during a 6-4 burst to close out the game. O’Conner, who finished with 10 points, was 4-for-4 at the line in the fourth quarter.
Getting to the game-turning run was interesting as Denham Springs led 27-24 at halftime after the Eagles cut an 11-point lead with under a minute left in the first half.
Brock Smith’s 3-pointer gave DSHS a 24-14 lead with just over three minutes left in the second quarter before Taylor completed a three-point play, putting the Yellow Jackets ahead 27-16 with 58.1 seconds to play in the first half.
From there, Live Oak’s Clayten Ray scored all of the points in an 8-0 run, hitting a 3-pointer from just across midcourt at the buzzer, cutting the lead to 27-24 at halftime.
“I got the ball, and all I could hear was them counting,” said Ray, who finished with 14 points. “I didn’t really know what it (clock) was at, and I just felt like I needed to shoot, so I just did a crossover and I pulled up and just launched it and it went in. It just felt like the right time, and it felt good when it came off. I had good feeling it was going in.”
The first quarter featured three ties before the Yellow Jackets worked the boards and took advantage of Live Oak turnovers to build a 13-8 lead.
“I felt like we weren’t playing tough enough, so I called a timeout and (told the team) ‘They can’t be tougher than us if we want to win as bad as we say we want to win,’” Magee said. “We don’t have a win in district. We’re on this losing streak. We say we want to win. Well, we can’t give up those kind of rebounds where they’re out-toughing us to those rebounds.”
Clayten Ray’s steal and layup cut the lead to 13-12 before Denham Springs led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter on Victor Nelson’s basket.
“Their size bothered us a little bit in there, and then when we would go to help, then they’d kick it back out, and they’d put it on the ground,” Caballero said. “They were getting in that lane on us a little bit, and they made some plays, but I did think when they did miss, I thought we defensively rebounded pretty well and only gave them one attempt …”
