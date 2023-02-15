DSHS-Live Oak Basketball James Taylor

Denham Springs' James Taylor (3) eyes the basket during Tuesday's game against Live Oak.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Live Oak and Denham Springs High boys basketball teams have made a habit of turning in some competitive games against one another over the past few seasons, and the latest chapter didn’t disappoint.

The Eagles cut the lead to two in the third quarter before the Yellow Jackets hit a flurry of 3-pointers during a run to pull away in 58-48 victory Tuesday at Grady Hornsby Gym.

Denham Springs High basketball coach Kevin Caballero discusses the Yellow Jackets' win over Live Oak in District 5-5A play.

