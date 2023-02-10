SPRINGFIELD – For French Settlement, Thursday’s game at Springfield was a chance to get back into the win column.
For Springfield, it was another tough lesson for a young team.
The Lions put together a solid second quarter to pull away for a 75-32 win at Springfield.
“We took our first loss in a while last Friday (59-53 at St. Thomas Aquinas to snap a 17-game win streak), so that was kind of a wake-up call for us going into the stretch run here before the playoffs,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said. “That’s what we’ve just been preaching to the guys. We’ve got to stay mentally tough and mentally focused. At this point in the year, guys are getting tired, but we don’t want to peak and plateau yet. We want to keep getting better going into the playoffs and hopefully make a run.”
“We were huge underdogs,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “They got hot real early and then we kind of chipped away. I was pleased with where we were at, and then the wheels kind of fell off and we just didn’t do much for the last probably 20 minutes of the game.”
French Settlement opened the game with an 11-2 run with Maxwell Allison connecting on three 3-pointers as part of a 10-point effort in the first quarter. Allison finished with 13 points, including four 3-pointers.
Springfield’s Tabias McGee hit a 3-pointer and later had a basket in a run which cut the lead to 15-10 before the Lions went into the second quarter ahead 17-10.
From there, French Settlement’s Draven Smith took over, scoring 17 of his 26 points in the second quarter, including a dunk during a run that stretched the lead to 32-14 as the Lions worked the defensive boards and took advantage of Springfield turnovers.
"Really, it was just attacking the zone,” Smith said of the Lions’ formula for success in the game. “Maxwell came out big hitting three 3s in a row in the first quarter. We all started shooting the three-ball and it wasn’t going in for us, so we just had to change our plans and get to the rim. Once we got to the rim, we started scoring. I felt like for me, when I got to the rim, it was just easier to score.”
Smith hit a basket to put the Lions ahead 36-16 at halftime.
“You try to play some zones at times against them, but that have so many shooters too that that doesn’t make it easy, so they’re a tough matchup for us,” Dreher said. “We match up a little better with teams when maybe they have a couple of bigs and our bigs can then stay more around the basket and down. It’s a tough matchup figuring out who’s going to guard Draven.”
Said Bourgeois: “They were in a zone, so it’s kind of harder to rebound out of a zone, so that’s one of the things we preached was attacking the boards and getting second and third-chance opportunities. That way we could set up our defense after a ball goes through the net.”
FSHS extended the lead to 49-23, and Springfield’s Rowen Harris hit a 3-pointer before the Lions closed with a run that put them ahead 56-26 heading into the fourth quarter on a basket by Boston Balfantz.
“It’s a combination of we made too many turnovers,” Dreher said. “That’s been an issue all year with pressure. They start trapping us, and then when we get the ball inside and down low, we’ve got to finish. We missed a lot of shots around the goal. They’re getting run-outs, and we’re not getting back in time, and then it just got ugly.”
Balfantz scored 15 points, while Braden Simoneaux added 10.
Harris led Springfield with nine points, while McGee had eight.
The Lions pulled ahead 62-26 early in the fourth quarter, triggering a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Both coaches went to their benches late in the game, and eight players scored for the Lions.
“I thought they did a good job coming off the bench,” Bourgeois said. “I put Trevor (McMorris) in earlier than I normally do just to see what he can do and bring to us. He’s a great shooter, so we wanted to see if he could bring that aspect maybe here going into the playoffs. He’s been hurt throughout the year, so we’ve been trying to find ways to get some of these other guys on the floor and see what they can bring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.