FRENCH SETTLEMENT -- The French Settlement basketball team wasn’t at 100 percent in its game against Covington on Tuesday, but it didn’t matter.
Three players scored in double figures and FSHS displayed its depth in cruising to an 81-51 win over CHS at Gerald Keller Gym.
“I’ve seven or eight I’m comfortable with playing this year, so it kind of showed tonight that those guys stepped up,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said after his team moved to 6-1 while playing without Boston Balfantz (flu) and Brennan Boeneke (sprained ankle). “They played really well for us. They knew their role. They got out their and did their role and helped us come out with a win.”
French Settlement’s Edward Allison, who finished with 20 points, said the team’s experience is a plus this season.
“Really, we’ve all played together our whole lives,” he said after hitting after hitting four 3-pointers and going 6-for-6 from the line. “It’s the same team from last year coming up, so we’re all used to playing each other, playing in practice every day. We even had two people out today, a starter and our sixth man, three people (Talan Bantaa, Maxwell Allison and Casey Melancon) stepped up great. They fit right in, did everything they needed to and more. That just shows how well we all play together from the first person to the 14th man on the roster.”
FSHS never trailed and broke open a 9-7 game as Edward Allison’s free throws keyed a 10-2 run that ended on Draven Smith’s steal and dunk.
“Over the summer, I worked really hard to try to increase my vertical,” Smith said. “It’s a dream to dunk, and it finally came true, so I’m trying to just get better at it … When I dunk, I feel like I get my team’s momentum up a lot. I feel like that helps us a lot. I don’t try to dunk it ever time because I’d rather get the two points than the flashy stuff, and all the hype and stuff. I’d rather get the easy points, but if it’s open, I’m going to take it.”
Covington got a pair of free throws before Maxwell Allison’s 3-pointer at the buzzer put FSHS up 22-11 at the end of the first quarter.
“That’s the way we’re playing this year, fast-paced, getting up on everybody, and getting touches on the ball and everything else … so we can get those steals and fast breaks because we’re a fast-paced team,” said Smith, who finished with 17 points. “Once we get those fast breaks and get the momentum going, you can’t really stop us.”
Maxwell Allison hit another trey off a baseline assist from Edward Allison to open the second quarter, helping key another run that put FSHS ahead 31-15 on Smith’s three-point play.
FSHS hit 10 3-pointers in the game while going 17-for-22 from the line.
“We always like to push the pace,” Edward Allison said. “It took us a little bit at first because they did a good job getting back on rebounds, but we always keep running. We keep running, teams are going to get tired, and it showed. We kept running, they were tired, so we were able to get easy buckets in transition.”
Covington cut the lead to 41-23 as the teams went basket-for-basket before FSHS went into halftime with a 44-25 lead.
CHS had success with its inside game in the second half but never got close as French Settlement led 56-40 going into the fourth quarter.
“Whenever we had to go to our half-court, they had some big guys,” Bourgeois said. “They had two or three kids that were pretty big. They did well protecting the paint and forcing us to shoot the ball. Maxwell came in … and went 3-for-4 from the 3-point line, so he helped out there. They kind of contained Edward.”
Bourgeois also praised the defensive efforts of Smith, Will McMorris and Joel LeBourgeois, who finished with nine points along with Maxwell Allison. All of Maxwell Allison’s points came on 3-pointers.
Smith’s inside basket and consecutive 3-pointers by Edward Allison and Maxwell Allison to start the fourth quarter extended the lead to 64-40.
McMorris, who had 11 points and was 7-for-7 from the line, hit four straight free throws, keying a run that extended the lead to 78-45, allowing Bourgeois to empty his bench.
Braden Simoneaux’s 3-pointer capped the scoring.
“I think that’s the biggest difference between this year’s team and last year’s team,” Bourgeois said. “We have everybody back. Everybody’s the same, but we have probably three or four more guys who are developed now who can come in and give us good, solid minutes and just can make plays and score the ball and do things that we need done. Edward, I didn’t think it was his best game, but he still had 20 points. Teams are going to focus in on him and Draven, and having those other guys be able to step up is going to be tremendous for us. I’m just excited about the season.”
