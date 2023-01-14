FSHS vs SHS boys Maxwell Allison, Tobias Magee

French Settlement's Maxwell Allison (4) and Springfield's Tobias Magee (5) battle for a rebound.

FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Springfield made things interesting early, but French Settlement found a groove to pull away for the win.

The Lions got a 30-point effort from Maxwell Allison and used a big second quarter to spark a 73-33 win over the Bulldogs in a non-district game Friday at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.

FSHS vs SHS boys Dequane Davis, Boston Balfantz, Braden Simoneaux

Springfield's Dequane Davis (1) works up the court against French Settlement's Boston Balfantz (12) and Braden Simoneaux (25).

