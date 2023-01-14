FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Springfield made things interesting early, but French Settlement found a groove to pull away for the win.
The Lions got a 30-point effort from Maxwell Allison and used a big second quarter to spark a 73-33 win over the Bulldogs in a non-district game Friday at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.
“We knew they were going to come out and play hard,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said of Springfield after the Lions moved to 20-3. “It’s a little rival game, but we knew that if we stayed the course and stayed true to what we do and just stayed level mentally and physically that the results would show, and that’s what it did.”
Springfield dropped to 7-12 on the season and is 27th in the Division III non-select power ratings.
“We know that they’re a huge favorite, and we’re a big underdog,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “They’re an elite team, and we tried to throw some different defenses to try to just get them out of rhythm and slow them down a little bit, and it worked for a little bit.”
The Lions, No. 2 in the Division III non-select power ratings, led 13-10 late in the first quarter when Allison hit a 3-pointer and got a steal and layup to push the lead to 18-10.
“My shots were just falling, and it felt good,” said Allison, who scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in the first quarter in his first career 30-point game. “In warm-ups, I really wasn’t making anything, so I was getting a little bit worried, but I guess warm-ups don’t matter, it is true. I was just knocking them down.”
Allison finished with five 3-pointers.
“Whenever he’s shooting it well, he can fill it up …,” Bourgeois said of Allison. “He played really well tonight. If he keeps shooting it that way, along with the other guys we’ve got that can shoot it, and then you’ve got Draven (Smith), who can play inside-outside, we’re a tough team to beat.”
A 3-pointer by Springfield’s Dequane Davis, who led the Bulldogs with 14 points, cut the lead to 18-13 going into the second quarter.
Allison connected on a pair of free throws, and Talan Bantaa hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key during a burst that extended the lead to 24-13 before Davis had consecutive baskets.
From there, Allison’s 3-pointer and a dunk by Smith off a turnover fueled a run that put the Lions ahead 39-17.
Smith, who scored 23 points, went 6-for-8 from the line while scoring 10 points in the second quarter, helping the Lions to a 42-23 lead at halftime.
“The past few games, we haven’t really been shooting our free throws well,” Smith said. “At practice, we’ve been doing lots of free-throw shooting. After every drill … shoot some free throws … Shooting free throws constantly just helps with that, so I feel like that played a big factor.”
The Lions went 19-for-25 from the line while hitting seven 3-pointers, while Springfield went 0-for-3 from the stripe with three treys.
“We’ve just had a lot of trouble scoring at times this year,” Dreher said. “Our magic number is just getting to 50. When we get to 50, we usually have won most of the games, and when we can’t we’re usually getting blown out it seems like. The first half wasn’t awful. We had 23, but we gave up 40, and that’s just way too many.”
“We’ve got to hold teams down just to have a chance and be in any game,” Dreher continued. “We don’t have the bodies and the players to go up and down and press and try to out-run anybody. We’re a young team, one senior and a few freshmen and 10th-graders out there playing and taking some lumps unfortunately. Hopefully it’s building some character.”
Joel LeBourgeois hit a basket and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to put the Lions ahead 49-25 before Springfield’s Caden Dykes connected on a bucket.
Allison’s basket just before the buzzer put the Lions up 60-31 going into the fourth quarter.
“We got a bunch of turnovers and got out and ran like we like to do and turned defense into offense, and when we can do that, we go on those big runs,” Bourgeois said.
The Lions opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run during which Allison’s basket gave French Settlement a 35-point lead, moving the game to a running clock.
Jackson Spikes had the Bulldogs’ only basket of the fourth quarter before French Settlement’s Mason Hill capped the scoring on a putback as both teams worked their benches late in the game.
“It was something we talked about before the game,” Bourgeois said of working his bench. “We wanted to be able to give those guys some experience. We wanted to be able to get them in at the end of the game and give them some minutes, get some seniors who haven’t been playing as much lately, get them in the game, get them some playing time. The season’s starting to wind down here. We’re kind of figuring out who we are still a little bit when it comes to the bench, but I think we’re hitting our stride when we need to after the last little stretch of games we had, and I think we’re going to be ready to go when district play gets here next Friday.”
Said Dreher: “This year, unfortunately, we didn’t have enough for the boys to have a JV team, so definitely when the score gets a little out of control for us, I’m going to definitely reward some of those guys that are coming and working hard and are at practice. A lot of them are young. I wish that we had another five guys or so that we could probably play our JV, but we don’t, so I’m definitely going to try to steal some minutes for them to try to get some experience and then you’re always hoping that they buy in and realize that ‘hey, I want to be a part of this,’ and they start working hard on their game and in the weight room to help have a deeper team next year.”
