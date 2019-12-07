FRENCH SETTLEMENT - About the only thing that didn’t go French Settlement’s way in its 90-27 homecoming rout of Maurepas Friday was a called play off the opening tip.
With Cedric Witkowski controlling the ball, the plan was for the 6-foot-3 senior to receive a lob pass toward the rim, only it was a little too high and didn’t result in any points.
Not to worry, though, French Settlement went on to execute quite nicely thereafter and Witkowski put on dunking display with five slams during a game-high 24-point outing – one of four double-digit scorers for the Lions at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
“We wanted to come out and have a little bit of fun off the tip, try and set the mood,” Witkowski said. “It felt good and being able to do it (dunk) that many times in a game is pretty fun. It’s a good thing in a senior year to be able to get that.”
The game marked the first for first-year French Settlement coach Jake Bourgeois, who coached the previous three years at Maurepas before leaving for his alma mater in April.
The Lions jumped out to an 8-2 lead, relying on their full-court pressure to force the Wolves into 15 first-quarter turnovers where they built a 32-2 advantage.
Bourgeois substituted an entirely new group of starters and halted the full-court pressure against Maurepas (0-10) which started four sophomores and a freshman.
“I told them I had been looking forward to this since I was hired in April,” Bourgeois said. “It was fun getting to see some of the old faces and reconnect with some of the people I worked with and parents that I knew. It was definitely a good time.”
Witkowski scored 18 of his team’s points in the first quarter, including four dunks that were either the result of an alley-oop, passed off the backboard or followed up off a missed shot.
It made for highlight reel after highlight reel material for Witkowski, who like all of French Settlement’s starters, only played the first and third quarters.
Jonas LeBourgeois followed with 14 points, reserve guard Boston Balfantz 13, Edward Allison 10 and Gannon Allison nine.
Bourgeois played his entire 16-player roster with 11 different players scoring a point.
“It’s a good thing for our student section and fans to come out, Witkowski said. “The younger guys got a lot of playing time and it’s good for them to get some experience.”
Said Bourgeois: “I wanted to get our main guys out there for a while and run the things we normally run. We tried to keep our rhythm for the season. I was glad to get all of our younger guys in there.”
French Settlement led 49-9 at halftime when Maurepas’ Josh Hanna dropped in a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining.
The final dunk from Witkowski at the 6:45 mark of the third quarter on an offensive follow-up resulted in a 54-11 lead when French Settlement stretched that out to 63-13 with 4:35 showing on a 3-pointer from LeBourgeois who also had a layup off an inbounds play.
Witkowski sparked a 10-0 run over the last two minutes of the quarter which five different players contributed to, capped by Will McMorris’ put back for a 77-18 cushion.
When Balfantz dropped in a 3-pointer with 1:46 to go, French Settlement’s lead reached 61 points (86-25).
The Lions, who forced 26 turnovers and limited the Wolves to 27% shooting (9 of 33) got 55% shooting (27 of 49) from their starters.
“We’ve improved a ton since we started in the summer, but we still have a long way to go,” Bourgeois said.
